The echoes of Vistalegre 2, the congress that ended with the split in two of Podemos at the national level, seem to resonate in the municipality of Murcia five years later. It is not the first time during this legislature, especially after the motion of censure in the City Council, in which this scene is repeated: that of organic managers of the purple formation offering press conferences on municipal news without the presence of either of them councilors that the party has in the Corporation.

On this occasion, the public appearance had the purpose of announcing that Podemos will report to the Prosecutor’s Office the alleged diversion by the municipal government of José Ballesta of 26 million euros, from urban planning agreements, and that they were used for uses other than those established by a sentence of the Supreme Court: infrastructures and facilities in the north zone. In said call not only were present this time Luigi Carinci and Elvira Medina, municipal spokesperson and head of Social Rights of Podemos Murcia, respectively; but the spokesperson for the purple formation in the Regional Assembly, María Marín, also took the floor.

After that, Councilor Clara Martínez Baeza pointed out through social networks that she had learned of the appearance of her party colleagues through the media. Shortly after Ginés Ruiz, spokesman for the Municipal Group in the Consistory, confirmed to LA VERDAD that he had neither been summoned to said act nor had he been informed of its content, and all this despite the fact that Ruiz himself is a practicing lawyer with more than two decades of experience in matters related to urban planning and corruption, so he could have performed legal advisory work on an issue that he considers “complex”.

Suggests, therefore, this behavior of the party a disavowal of its municipal spokesman. Ruiz’s work during this legislature has been characterized by a flight from strident statements and by appealing to transversality, pragmatism and agreement, in line with what the performance of Iñigo Errejón or Óscar Urralburu could transmit in their day, both today in More Country. The action of the apparatus seems, however, now to point to a more combative attitude and a distancing from the PSOE one year before the next municipal elections. Thus, a new candidacy for Ruiz seems to be left in the air by Podemos, which assures “not to be in that but in making this municipality work.”

However, from the party apparatus they downplay the absence of the mayors in these appearances, pointing out that “as happens in all parties, Podemos has its institutional and organic spokespersons, a group with the same common objective”, but that “we all row in the same direction, which is to put an end to the corruption of the Ballesta stage.” «Dispel any irregularity that may have been committed and put an end to the impunity that has prevailed in the Glorieta until now; nobody would understand that it was not like that, ”conclude sources from the purple address.