Podemos has formally demanded this Saturday that Irene Montero continue to head the Ministry of Equality if the coalition government with the PSOE is reissued. At the start of the political course, which has led to a new push for Sumar, the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has also announced the opening of a process of “reflection and debate” to renew the political document that will define the direction of the party in the next legislature. The text made public in the afternoon recalls his rejection of “double militancy” – which prevents him from being part of both his organization and that of Yolanda Díaz, who has a pending assembly -, in addition to demanding for any future electoral agreement “open primaries and without vetoes.”

The speech of the also acting Minister of Social Rights, prior to the meeting of the State Citizen Council, the highest governing body of the party, has had two different messages: one about Podemos’s proposals to support the investiture of Pedro Sánchez; the other, around the future of the formation and its new fit in a project under the orders of Díaz in which they are already a minority. The rally, held mid-morning at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, has become a vindication of the party and the figure of Montero, and Belarra’s intervention anticipates the battle lines of the coming months.

Avoiding at all times to talk about red lines or immutable conditions, and without questioning her affirmative vote in a hypothetical investiture of Pedro Sánchez, the leader of Podemos has outlined her “proposals” for an agreement with the socialists: freezing rents for the entire the legislature, make shopping baskets and public transportation cheaper, raise the minimum wage to 1,500 euros per month, repeal the gag law, renew the General Council of the Judiciary and, “above all,” continue managing Equality with the current minister at the helm. “It is essential that Irene Montero and her team continue to lead the Ministry of Equality,” she explained.

Although Sumar’s conversations with the PSOE are led by a team led by Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State, economic spokesperson for Díaz’s party and also responsible for this portfolio in Podemos, those from Belarra also seek to have a direct dialogue. The minister has insisted that Montero “has turned Spain into a reference for the rights of women and the LGTBI community throughout the world” and has opted for her and her team to continue “promoting transformations” in this area, as a care system, the fight against sexist violence or an anti-racist law. “I think it would be Podemos’s best contribution to the next coalition government,” she concluded.

The Minister of Equality herself had previously spoken about the importance of continuing to promote feminist policies, cheered by nearly 500 militants at the Fernando de Rojas del Círculo Theater, which was too small to accommodate the thousand supporters who had attended the meeting. Among the audience were politicians from other parties, such as Gabriel Rufián, from ERC; Carlos Sánchez Mato, from IU; or Juan López de Uralde, from Alianza Verde.

“You should all be very clear, Ione too, that you can count on me,” Montero anticipated. “We can guarantee that there will be profound transformations in the next coalition government.” The same week in which the Sumar parliamentary group has established its leadership body and has wanted to settle the debate on the deputy spokespersons – of which Podemos and IU have been left out, in favor of regionalist groups with fewer deputies -, the Secretary of Organization, Lilith Verstrynge, has demanded “sovereignty, own voice and capacity for political action” to continue “pushing” these changes.

No to double militancy and primaries for electoral agreements

To face this new stage, with less power after the regional and general elections, and already internally, Belarra has announced the beginning of a discussion process that will “redefine” the party’s strategy in the coming years. The general secretary, who has stressed that they have “the responsibility to protect” their “autonomy as a political force” and their “decision-making capacity”, has explained that the objectives with which the management presented itself to the fourth Citizen Assembly in 2021 —proposing Yolanda Díaz as a presidential candidate to “expand the electoral base” and compete to be “the majority force in the Government”— “have not been fulfilled.”

“Between now and November 4, our organization will debate, amend and vote on a political document with the aim of strengthening Podemos politically and organizationally,” said Belarra, who has charged against the traumatic integration agreement in Sumar for the 23-J elections. ; a process, he said, that “cannot be called unity”, which he described as “unfair” and which, he stressed, has “led to the loss of votes and seats”, conclusions also present in the published text after. “Agreements under these conditions cannot be repeated,” stated the leader, alluding to the exclusion of Irene Montero from the electoral lists of 23-J and to the unanimous applause of the audience. “We have the responsibility to take care of each other and to maintain a way of doing politics as a team, which implies that you do not put yourself in profile, that you never let down the people who have put themselves on the front line to carry out the changes further than anyone else,” the minister has delved.

In the document under discussion (The strength to continue transforming), Podemos once again presents itself as a “government force”, defends its participation in coalition executives “without being confused or subordinated to social-liberal forces” and rejects double militancy, a clear warning about future integration plans in Sumar already included in its regulations. “ Podemos is an autonomous political force, which will always have its own roadmap, its program, its management bodies and its decision-making mechanisms led by the militancy and those registered. Podemos respects other political forces and the people who are active in them and, precisely for this reason, double militancy does not exist in Podemos,” the text reads.

Furthermore, he warns about future electoral pacts, stating that he will work to reach unity agreements, but “as long as it is useful, convenient and effective from a political and electoral point of view”; there is “mutual respect for the autonomy of the different political forces” that make up the coalition; and the candidate lists are always made “through open primaries without restrictions and without vetoes.”

If in 2021 the party advocated “caring for, consolidating and promoting” Díaz’s leadership and making her “the first female president” of Spain, the document now under debate only contains two references to the acting second vice president in which she reiterates the fiasco due to the failure to achieve these objectives on June 23.