The spokesperson for Podemos in the Regional Assembly, María Marín, demands the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, due to the scandal that arose around his vaccination. The counselor’s refusal to resign after it was discovered that Villegas himself and the senior officials of his team were vaccinated even before some of the health personnel or people at risk, led Podemos to demand that it be López Miras himself who «made the decision to replace him today».

In addition, the spokeswoman described as “absurd” the excuses of the person in charge of health assuring that the dose has been administered to him for “being sanitary”. A statement that is «completely false», since Villegas «to this day he is not practicing as a doctor, but as a counselor“, So” it is a lie that the vaccination protocol has been followed. ” In this, priority is given to the personnel who are in the first line, «attending to patients every day», in addition to people at risk, chronically ill and dependent people. A process that has not yet concluded, and which, as the health personnel themselves denounce, “is going slower than expected and the entire workforce has not yet been immunized.”

Marín reproached Villegas that «being a political office is not being in the front line“And said he did not understand” the real reasons why, when he himself knows that it is an unforgivable mistake and that his situation is untenable, he clings to the position. ” From Podemos they demand that the vaccination process is audited and that the regional government clarify today and with full transparency which other high-ranking officials have been vaccinated and if President López Miras has done so.

The spokesperson for Podemos recalled that Villegas’s appearance scheduled for this Wednesday in the Regional Assembly “should serve for the counselor to talk about the incidence of the coronavirus, not the indecency of the regional government. Marín also reproached the secretary general of the Popular Party, Teodoro García, for calling for resignations “when those who skip the protocols are mayors of the PSOE, but do not do so when they are their own colleagues, in positions of greater responsibility.” “There is no excuse for the last of the nonsense of a regional government whose erratic decisions have led the Region of Murcia to be the one with the highest incidence rate of the coronavirus. He must resign »he concluded.