Podemos renews leadership in five territories with an intense struggle in Andalusia

In the coming weeks, Podemos will address a leadership renewal in five territories and culminate a process of regional primaries that began just a year ago, when the new coordinators were elected in the main squares. Now, the party has to do the same in Castilla-La Mancha, Euskadi, Extremadura and Galicia. And also in Andalusia, a key place because if there are no advances in other territories it will be the first to hold elections and because the For Andalusia coalition still survives there, where the main forces of the state left are.

The primary processes, which are held simultaneously, began at the end of November with the pre-registration of the candidacies and will culminate on December 14 with the publication of the results. Between the 8th and 13th, candidates will be able to campaign and between the 9th and 13th, those registered will be able to vote electronically for their new coordinators in those territories.

In some communities, such as Andalusia, the current mandates had expired and by statute they had to be renewed, although in territories such as Galicia the party also had to resolve the interim term left a few months ago by the resignation of Borja San Ramón. The process will not cover Aragon, where the leadership resigned en masse a few weeks ago, nor Catalonia, where Conchi Abellán, who had been elected in the assembly process less than a year ago, also recently resigned.

Intense struggle in Andalusia

Andalusia is perhaps the most significant place for the party, with its sights set on the regional elections, surely the next to be held in Spain. If everything goes as planned, this event will take place in the summer of 2026, although Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla could bring it forward and all political parties are already putting their internal processes in motion to arrive prepared.

After a process of reflection, the current coordinator, Martina Velarde, decided to step aside and not run for re-election in a decision that was influenced by personal issues and also the difficulties that combining her role in recent months has caused her. of regional leader with activity in Congress, where Podemos has only four deputies who are forced to multiply efforts.

Following her decision and the need for a continuation candidacy with the outgoing one, several people on the team encouraged Raquel Martínez to take a step forward, a leader who came to Podemos from social activism in organizations such as Stop Evictions and who until now was secretary of Organization of Podemos Andalusia. On their list are two of the three regional deputies, several councilors and relevant profiles such as Diego Cañamero.

“It is an important value for Andalusia to be represented by someone who steps on the ground, who makes politics from below, who has never wanted to hold public office and who is there because we have asked him to do so by consensus,” maintain sources from the current leadership.

Martínez acknowledges in conversation with elDiario.es that it was not among his plans to run, although once the decision was made he has tried to put together a continuity and “plural” candidacy, with the people from the team who have worked in management over the years at his side. and which has incorporated, he says, young profiles such as the councilor of Dos Hermanas Elena Tovar or Julio de la Torre, from the youth organization Rebeldía in Cádiz.

In his political document, Martínez makes a commitment to Andalusianism at a time when the entire country is debating the territorial model of the State. “I want to record how we are going to work as Andalusia within the framework of the State, in the debate on plurinationality, and Podemos Andalusia has to have its own voice in that debate,” he says. “We are the Podemos territory with the most public representation in the entire State,” management sources maintain to endorse the work done over the years in Andalusia.

But a rival has emerged for Martínez’s candidacy, headed by the party spokesperson in the Seville City Council, Susana Hornillo, who has included other public officials such as the councilor for Almería, Alejandro Lorenzo, and who has achieved a very large number. similar endorsements. “We share the diagnosis made by the militancy that a change is needed and the territories and circles that have been abandoned are needed to be reinforced,” criticizes the candidate in conversation with elDiario.es. One of the proposals they have launched in their campaign is the commitment to increase militancy by 10% in two years, with the promise that they will call a recall referendum if they do not succeed.

Among the issues that have encouraged Hornillo to run is the alliance policy of the current leadership, which offered her a position on its lists for candidacy but which she ended up rejecting to go her own way. “I believe that the confluent formulas have been the worst solved problem of the left,” says Hornillo, who gives Sumar and Por Andalucía as examples, although he recognizes that he came to the City Council thanks to a broad coalition of eight parties in the municipal elections last year.

“If we want to champion democratic regeneration, it makes no sense for us to be in spaces where colleagues are vetoed, where there are no primaries or where initiatives are vetoed,” he says about the parliamentary group, where the main forces of the left are integrated. state such as Izquierda Unida, Más Andalucía (Movimiento Sumar), Verdes Equo or the Andalusian People Initiative.

In the autonomous leadership they do not understand that Hornillo is campaigning with a debate that they consider “fake” and they remember that the policy of alliances is given by the state framework that the militancy approved last year when endorsing a new political document that spoke of establishing agreements with other forces as long as they were given through primaries and without vetoes or attempts at subordination. A document that, de facto, paved the way to distance himself from Sumar.

“This story about confluences or non-confluences does not make any sense because the alliances are decided by the militancy, not the leaders,” say sources from the leadership who avoid that framework and prefer a positive campaign about the future of the party in Andalusia. .

The situation is paradoxical, with Hornillo’s candidacy confronting that of the leadership with an amendment to its alliance policy when Velarde is part of the state secretariat and has close ties with Ione Belarra, with whom he shares a seat in Congress and with whom A year ago he left the Sumar parliamentary group to move to the Mixed.

The debate for these primaries is being followed closely in the rest of the space of the Andalusian left, concerned about the future of an alliance, For Andalusia, which started in the worst of ways but has been strengthened over time. despite the fact that Podemos continues to denounce breaches of agreements and a certain invisibility.

The coalition parties are aware that any possibility of defeating Moreno Bonilla requires the left to remain united and, given the positions displayed in public, they believe that a victory for the current leadership would favor a climate of understanding, especially with a candidate who has been Secretary of Organization until now and in that position in charge of relations with the rest of the forces.

Galicia and Extremadura, without internal competition

Not in all territories there will be a competition between two lists. In Galicia, for example, only Isabel Faraldo is running, who was the candidate who represented the party in the last regional elections, with a very bad result that left them very far from obtaining parliamentary representation. Podemos appeared in those elections alone after the militancy overthrew the pre-agreement that the regional leadership of San Ramón had reached to go in coalition with Sumar. The former leader of the party, Pablo Iglesias, had considered in an editorial in Canal Red that the militancy should vote against this pact.

There will also be no competition in Extremadura. Irene de Miguel presents herself without rivals to revalidate her position as coordinator for four more years. She is currently a deputy in the Junta de Extremadura, where she has been since 2015, which makes her one of the few autonomous positions that the party has, although a year ago she publicly showed her disagreement with the line that the state leadership of distance himself from Sumar. However, Belarra’s management kept her in the last executive remodeling where she was in charge of the Rural World Revitalization Secretariat.

Podemos Euskadi has to choose to replace Pilar Garrido, who announced that she would not run for re-election as coordinator after the electoral setback last April, where she disappeared from parliament for the first time. The campaign was marked by competition from the old Elkarrekin space divided into two lists. The result was a decline of 6 seats to 1, which fell on the side of Sumar, specifically the general secretary of the PCE in Euskadi, Jon Hernández, for Araba.

The party now decides between the Bizkaia member Richar Vaquero, who continues with the current leadership, and the spokesperson for Guipuzkoa, Miren Echeveste. The formation tried to build a unity candidacy around Vaquero but the negotiations did not bear fruit and finally there will be a competition between these two candidates and a third unknown, Unai Alijas, a militant from Bilbao who managed to gather the endorsements to aspire to the leadership.