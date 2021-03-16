A question of political coherence, which is what has been most lacking in the serious political and institutional crisis that the Region has been experiencing for a week, is about to save the Executive from Fernando López Miras. Specifically, Podemos’ refusal to unite their votes with those of the three deputies expelled from Vox is about to run aground the motion of censure presented by Ciudadanos and PSOE against the president, whose debate begins this Wednesday in the Regional Assembly.

This is the fifth initiative against a president that is presented in the Murcian Parliament in 39 years of autonomy and the third that will be debated, if it is not withdrawn before the session begins at ten in the morning. Although his presentation, a week ago, put López Miras and the PP on the ropes for initially having an absolute majority, the subsequent desertion of three deputies from the orange party and the announced abstention of a fourth, that of the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castle, they have left it with little chance of prospering. Everything happens now because the socialists and liberals add to their 19 safe votes the two of Podemos and at least two of the three parliamentarians expelled from Vox.

This last account is impossible, sources from Podemos told LA VERDAD. The party that has María Marín as its parliamentary spokesperson announced at the beginning of the crisis that it would add its votes to the PSOE-Cs alliance if it served to end 26 years of PP power in the Region. But he also warned that he would not participate in negotiations or accept an indirect alliance with Vox: “We are not in the buying and selling of wills, nor are we entering into the future,” he said on Monday Marín, who called for a “sanitary cordon to the extreme right”. In Podemos they consider that Juan José Liarte, Francisco Carreras and Mabel Campuzano remain in that ideological spectrum, although they have been expelled from Vox for almost a year. So if the three decide to support the motion of censure, Podemos will abstain in the vote on Wednesday and the proponents will remain at 22 votes, one of the absolute majority required by the Chamber’s regulations to relieve the president.

We can maintain its support for the motion. María Marín has the commitment of the secretary general of the PSRM and socialist parliamentary spokesman, Diego Conesa, that he has not negotiated and will not negotiate with Liarte, Carrera and Campuzano. In addition to ideological qualms, Socialists refuse to take on issues such as parental veto or withdrawal of subsidies to unions, conditions that Vox puts on the table in each and every one of its negotiations. So even in these circumstances they do not find reasons to sit down and agree with them.

The motion was already mortally wounded on Monday with the announcement of the abstention of Alberto Castillo, also of Cs. The President of the Assembly advanced in his closest environment to maintain a role more in line with his institutional position, according to the division.