The last Council of Ministers of the year comes loaded with a battery of measures to mitigate the escalation of inflation and the crisis derived from the war in Ukraine, which is having a strong impact on Spanish households, which will enter into force on January 1 . Some of these initiatives that the Government will approve this Tuesday within the third anti-crisis plan and that will enter into force are new, others will be maintained and, in the same way, some of those that are being applied will be eliminated.

However, the negotiations between PSOE and Unidas Podemos are still open and both coalition partners have held a meeting throughout today with even greater tension than in recent days. The workhorse is, once again, housing: the purple party considers that the main expense for the majority of homes resides here and pressures the Government of Pedro Sánchez so that, in addition to the 2% ceiling on the rental price, , include two other proposals of your own: the one-year extension of rental contracts with the same conditions to thus shield all current contracts -in the style of what was approved in the middle of the pandemic- and the freezing of variable mortgages taking as a reference the Euribor on June 30, two initiatives that do not convince the Socialists.

The leading role of this new package of measures is no longer acting on the price of fuel and electricity, which have moderated in recent weeks, and is now focused on the basic food shopping basket, whose prices have started an unprecedented escalation and are creating a huge hole in household finances.

Thus, the two great innovations that are expected to be approved this Tuesday to cushion the rise in food are a VAT reduction for certain basic products and a check for purchases. The socialist government has finally yielded to pressure from United We Can and, although initially it was not in favor of applying a tax cut, everything indicates that there will be decreases in a part of food, such as fish, which now has a VAT from 10% and could go to 4%, according to sources from Moncloa confirmed to this newspaper.

Current legislation has a VAT of 21% for certain products related to food (juices or soft drinks, among others), 10% (fish, oils, pasta, yogurts, bottled water, coffee or preserves) and a minimum of 4 %( eggs, vegetables, fruits, legumes, bread, cheese or milk).

The other great measure that will be implemented almost with total probability will be a help check of around 300 euros (the amount is yet to be determined) to alleviate the increase in spending in the shopping basket. It also remains to be seen at what income threshold the limit is set to receive this direct injection of money, since United We Can negotiate that it is not limited to vulnerable families, but that it also impacts average incomes. Thus, it is considered that it could benefit between eight and ten million people.

Goodbye to 20 cents



What is practically ruled out is that the fuel bonus continue, with a 20 euro cent discount per liter refueled, as of January 1. This has been indicated by the ministers Calviño and Montero on successive occasions. This aid must be adapted and withdrawn to focus on supporting the professional sectors most affected by the rise in fuel, such as transporters, farmers and ranchers or workers at sea.

On the contrary, there are measures that have already been confirmed to be extended, such as the 2% limit for updating rental income; the 15% increase in non-contributory pensions agreed with Bildu; free Cercanías and Media Distancia tickets for frequent travelers; the drop in VAT on the electricity bill from 10% to 5%, which is applied to consumers, companies or individuals with a contracted power of up to 10 kilowatts; the application of the tax rate of 0.5% of the Special Tax on Electricity, and the temporary suspension of the Tax on the value of the production of electrical energy.