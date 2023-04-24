Four days after its vote in Congress, Podemos proposes to the PSOE to introduce into the housing law, whose negotiation has been the most complex of the entire legislature, a transactional amendment to limit the number of tourist apartments. The purples propose that the tourist accommodation places that can be offered in a stressed area to 2% of the number of inhabitants of that area, as explained by sources from the formation led by Ione Belarra to this newspaper.

This Sunday, during her visit to the April Fair in Seville, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, hinted that this last-minute requirement is due to possible gaps in the draft: “The employers, the large owners, are going to use any shelter, any little nuance to try to break the law.”

The proposal collides, in principle, with the road map of the PSOE. In Ferraz they have detected that housing will be key in the municipal and regional elections on May 28, and they counted on having this standard ready before the campaign. In addition, they hoped to have silenced the noise in the Council of Ministers after the reform, last Thursday, of the ‘only yes is yes’ law, which split the coalition in two in its vote in Congress. In an interview published on Sunday in this newspaper, the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, was emphatic in this regard, and denied that this regulation of tourist flats is going to be added that its partners are now asking for “because that is a matter that is the responsibility of the communities autonomous”. “Some have already approved legislation in this regard,” she settled.

However, from Podemos they allege that the limitation of tourist rentals is included in the framework program for the municipal elections that the PSOE presented a couple of weeks ago. Specifically, in point 174 of this document, the Socialists speak of “balanced regulation for tourist activities that affect coexistence between residents and tourists, such as tourist rental housing.”

electoral pulse



This Sunday, at a PSOE rally in Fuenlabrada, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, once again insisted that housing policies, such as pensions, labor reform, educational measures or the reinforcement of public health, have «the stamp of the socialists».

From Podemos they describe that reality through a different perspective. Belarra defended that, if it were not for the participation of the purples in the coalition government, “there would have been no housing law.” “We need a strong Podemos that governs, that regulates rental prices,” said the minister, before again challenging the PSOE to “take advantage of the last minute of the legislature.” “We have from here until Thursday to do it and I trust that the PSOE will give an affirmative answer,” she reiterated.