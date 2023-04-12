Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:28



| Updated 1:01 p.m.



Coinciding with the day of the Bando de la Huerta, the purple formation yesterday raised the creation of a regional park that covers the surroundings of the Segura river and the Murcia orchard, and guarantees its protection. The regional spokesperson for Podemos, María Marín, pointed out that the destruction of the orchard “is accelerating with the Valcárcel Land Law of 2001 and the urban planning plans of the brick ‘boom’ era.” The also candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia recalled that “the only thing that has resisted concrete so far has been the regional parks”, a protection figure that in 2022 turned 30. From Podemos they are convinced that the Segura river and the Murcia orchard “deserve the same protection as Calblanque, Sierra Espuña or El Valle.”

Along with Marín, there was also María Teresa Pérez, state secretary for Institutional Action of Podemos, who visited the municipality to learn about the celebrations of the Spring Festival. Pérez stated that “to defend the Valencian orchard and the Murcia orchard is to defend twelve centuries of history and a rich cultural and natural heritage at the same time, but also an economic engine.” In addition, she said that “there is a future for agriculture in the face of multinational agribusiness”, but this “goes through a quality mark or a designation of origin linked to the traditional garden”.

For her part, the Podemos candidate for mayor of the regional capital, Elvira Medina, stressed that “in the last 20 years we have lost more than 40% of our orchards.” Medina criticized that during the last decades the orchard “has been destroyed by chaotic and uncontrolled urban growth”, which she attributes to the direct responsibility of the political parties that have allowed an ecocide from the municipal and regional governments. «We had an orchard practically unique in the world. If today it is a tangle of warehouses, roads and houses out of order, it is because of the Popular Party’s hit-and-run model, because of the Valcárcel Land Law and because of the Cámara y Ballesta General Urban Planning Plan », he concluded.