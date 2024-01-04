The regional deputy of Podemos Víctor Egio this Thursday “welcomed” the “Big Fucking Party tribe”, the macro party that has been installed for days on the Fuente Álamo circuit. “It seems to us that the police device that the Government delegation has set up here does not make any sense,” said the purple spokesperson after spending a few hours with organizers and attendees. “The only thing we have found is people wanting to have fun, without disturbing or harming anyone,” he continued.

Egio referred to the overreaction of the López Miras Executive in this regard, led by the vice president and regional leader of Vox José Ángel Antelo, who demanded to dissolve the event, an attitude that Podemos described as “purely repressive and very representative of what is “Vox.” “The regional government would do better to worry more about illegal macro farms than about this totally peaceful celebration,” defended Egio.

Finally, he considered that these types of events represent “a golden opportunity to promote these lands that are as mistreated and abandoned to their fate as those of the Cartagena countryside”, a positive effect that the Granada municipality of La Peza experienced last year. whose mayor publicly congratulated the organizers and decided to make the land occupied by the rave available to those interested in celebrating new festivals.

The Fuente Álamo circuit where the festival is held “has been abandoned since 2018” and for Egio represents “the worst of the baseball culture. Work began in 2007, at the height of the brick boom, and the circuit was never used by José Ramón Carabante's Hispania Racing Team, whose experience in Formula 1 was short-lived. Serious defects in its construction have so far prevented any other use. “This party is the only worthy thing that has been done on this circuit in its entire history, despite having cost so much public money,” concluded Egio, who hopes “that the festival ends well and returns next year.”