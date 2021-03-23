The second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, last Sunday in a discussion on housing. THE COUNTRY

Unidos Podemos proposes that the autonomous communities prepare a rental price index and that the rental price in the areas stressed (those where prices have risen the most) cannot exceed that of “a house with similar characteristics in the same urban environment”, although it does give a small margin of 2.5% to weight the amount. In any case, if the apartment has been rented in the last five years, the new rent may not exceed that of the previous contract “increased with the Competitiveness Guarantee Index in the corresponding autonomous community”, which must be calculated cumulatively with respect to of the period between the two periods. This index, which the Urban Leasing Law (LAU) indicates as one of the ways to update rents together with the CPI, has been negative at the national level in year-on-year terms since 2015, when the INE statistical series began.

The expenses of the property, adds the United We Can proposal for the future housing law, will be borne by the owner of the property unless there is an agreement to the contrary, and a new contract can not be made to charge the tenant. If improvement works are carried out in the property, it will be allowed to add to the previous limits “those increases foreseen by these situations in the regulation of housing lease contracts”. Flats rented to relatives and other leases with special characteristics are excluded from this rule. And in shared flats, the sum of the rents of all tenants must comply with the rule that sets a price cap.

This Tuesday the approach that the Second Vice Presidency has put on the table in the negotiations of the future rule with the Ministry of Transport was known. Until now it was only known that they wanted to freeze area rents stressed, reducing to a limit those that were above. The document distributed to various media, with the letterhead of the ministry led by Pablo Iglesias, makes it clear that the idea revolves around the so-called reference indexes and the creation of a new registry of rental contracts, which would serve to control compliance with the standard and for the own elaboration of the price statistics.

Regarding the price index, Podemos’ proposal is for the autonomous communities to prepare it “with objective methodologies and subject to periodic review.” It is a way of giving validity to the Catalan norm that already regulates rents in that community since last year and that is pending an appeal in the Constitutional Court. Other territories, such as the Valencian Community or the Basque Country, also have their own relatively developed statistics, although they do not use them for the purpose of limiting prices.

Special features

Apart from the difficulty that some communities may have in setting up said index, Podemos’s proposal indicates that the existing ones should be adapted, since it indicates elements to weight the income and that houses with similar characteristics can be compared to determine the so-called “ reference price”. What would those characteristics be? The Second Vice-Presidency proposes to take into account “the state of conservation and maintenance of the house, its age, height, accessibility or not by elevator, energy efficiency, proximity of access to transport and public services, inclusion or not of furniture or annexes, community areas of shared use, family income available in the area, and others that may be relevant as determined by the department of the autonomous community competent in housing matters ”.

However, in the differentiation between the reference index and the reference price (the second is based on the first and is adjustable according to the characteristics indicated in the previous paragraph) there is a limit to calculate the amount of the home. The Vice Presidency wants to establish that the reference price “in no case may increase the price of the reference index by more than 2.5%.” However, the contract must include the specific characteristics that lead to modulating the price upwards. Therefore, this 2.5% would be the maximum increase limit that the law would allow in areas of stressed market and whenever we talk about properties that are rented for the first time or after a long period, since on those who had a contract in the previous five years the previous rent limit operates.

Finally, and to guarantee compliance with the law, Unidos Podemos wants to create a registry of rental contracts “of an administrative, declarative and electronic nature”. The functions would be both to centralize a record of all contracts and to serve statistical purposes. “All lease and sublease contracts” would form part of it when the lessor or lessee urges their inclusion. It would be done electronically and there would be a period for either party to complain if there is any information with which they disagree. The file would collect a series of data, such as the address of the leased property, year of construction, surface area, number of rooms, certificate of occupancy and cadastral reference, energy certificate, if it has an elevator, if it has heating or air conditioning, etc.

Judicial and fiscal purposes

The proposal also indicates that it should be indicated if its owner is a listed real estate investment company (socimi), if there are penalties on the property and, of course, what is the agreed rent for the rental, the bond that has been delivered and if the price includes the expenses of the property or not. It must guarantee data protection and may be used “by the Tax Agency, as well as the Judiciary and other public bodies to achieve their respective purposes.” Although of a voluntary nature, Podemos provides a powerful incentive to register the contracts in said registry, since that would be mandatory to be able to access tax credits for rent (currently landlords are reduced by 60% of the income received in the income to be declared ).

In what has transcended the plan of the Second Vice Presidency, it is not known, however, how the “stressed market areas” of which he speaks would be determined or who would determine those areas. In general, Podemos has been in favor of the negotiation of giving autonomy to communities and municipalities for this, since one of its purposes is to give legal coverage to the rule that the Catalan Parliament approved in September 2020. This would help to have support of the Catalan groups to the future law in its parliamentary process.

However, that scenario seems to be still a long way off. The proposals of Podemos and the PSOE, whose proposal is based on tax reductions to landlords in exchange for lowering the price, are still very far apart, which prevents taking the draft to the Council of Ministers so that it can give it the green light and forward it to Congress. They had committed to taking these steps between January and February, but there is not even consensus yet on what mechanisms to articulate to regulate prices. Podemos, who denounces that the socialist proposal does not comply with the agreements for the coalition government (these spoke of “ceilings” in rents), assured this Monday that the PSOE “has opened up” to the possibility of negotiating its proposal. Immediately, his counterpart in the negotiations, the Ministry of Transport (led by the socialist José Luis Ábalos), denied this information in the umpteenth confrontation between the two departments. What was held this Monday was a meeting with technicians from both Ministries, pending a new meeting between the Secretary of State for Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, and the Secretary General for Urban Agenda and Housing, David Lucas, who will be held this week.