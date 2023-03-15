Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:59



Vox’s motion of no confidence, which will be held in Congress next week, is already heating up. Podemos has formally transferred to the PSOE a proposal so that the women of the parties that make up the Government are the ones to intervene during the debate, which would leave the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, out of turn if accepted. At the same time, they propose that the intervention of Vice President Yolanda Díaz and Ministers Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, and invite their Socialist counterparts to also take the podium, as party sources explain to this newspaper.

The proposal, which has also been sent to the groups of the majority of the investiture, seeks, as explained by the purple formation, “to protect President Sánchez from a fake motion, with no chance of success and that is only understood in the context of the battle that PP and Vox maintain for leading the attacks on the social and feminist advances of the coalition government.

This Tuesday, Belarra herself already pointed to this criterion when she defended that women from progressive formations be in charge of setting the position against Vox’s motion of censure, which proposes economist Ramón Tamames as a candidate.