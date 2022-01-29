MAA Madrid Saturday, 29 January 2022, 17:42



In recent days, from the PSOE and United We Can they had insisted on reiterating that the Government maintained a “single voice” in the crisis in Ukraine, all after the purples revived the ‘No to war’ and divided the Executive into two facing the issue. However, this Saturday, this unit was once again questioned after the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a battery of measures to promote a “peace agenda” in the region.

In this document, which contains 16 points, the general secretary of Podemos requests the “mutually agreed” withdrawal of troops, guarantee the “prohibition” of the sale of weapons and war material in cases of conflict and human rights violations, and reinforce or “expedite” » reception processes for asylum seekers in Spain and the EU.

Belarra recalls in this letter that since the beginning of 2022 there has been an increase in tension in the area, with movements of Russian troops to its borders with Ukraine, “crossed” declarations and movements of NATO troops in Eastern Europe. “The conflict has entered a new, even more dangerous phase in which we run the risk that any incident could trigger a military conflict between nuclear powers,” he deepens.

‘Not to the war’

Precisely, on Friday Belarra stressed in an act in León that the Executive must follow the mandate that the citizens gave with the ‘No to war’ in 2003. And last Wednesday he insisted that the path is dialogue and not “fuss”. warmongers”, in reference to some statements by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. All after the position adopted by Moncloa went through prioritizing the negotiated solution in the midst of the escalation of tension with Russia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, was already explicit in pointing out that it is only the President of the Government who “marks Spain’s foreign action”. The head of diplomacy highlighted in Congress that this, in addition, was agreed with the rest of European partners.