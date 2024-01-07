Sunday, January 7, 2024, 2:18 p.m.



The regional deputy of Podemos Víctor Egio celebrated this Sunday the return of the mandatory use of masks in health centers, but maintained that this measure, in force since Saturday, comes late: “We already requested it on January 2, but the López Miras' government has let almost a week pass.

In addition, he regretted the lack of response from the Ministry of Health of Mónica García, which has called an urgent meeting of the Interterritorial Council for Monday. “Very valuable time has been lost,” said Egio, who criticized the “inaction” of both administrations. “What we have seen is that our politicians have gone on vacation without taking any action,” he insisted.

In addition, other criticism from the Podemos deputy was directed at “the lack of health personnel to respond” to what he describes as a “tripledemic” caused by covid, influenza A and other types of respiratory infections. «The most worrying thing is that the reinforcements still have not arrived. The emergencies and health centers are overwhelmed, but we do not see that any measures are being taken to hire more health personnel,” Egio concluded.