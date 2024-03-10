Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 18:56

With seven congressmen in the Senate, Podemos launched, this Saturday (9), in São Paulo, the candidacy of senator Soraya Thronicke (MS) for the race for the presidency of the House, scheduled for February 2025.

“I accepted, once again, a challenge that the party asked me to do. It was an invitation and (Podes president) Renata Abreu launched me into women's week. And I’m happy, honored and grateful,” Soraya told Political Broadcast. “It is an opportune moment. Today women have little representation in the Senate. Today we are 15 with the entry of these substitutes, but on the Board of Directors, in the vice-presidency, we are not represented. We need to stand up for ourselves”, she defended.

The parliamentarian will compete against senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), who emerged behind the scenes as the first candidate and is trying to consolidate himself as the favorite, with the support of the current president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Soraya defended the alternation in the presidency of the House and denied that she was hasty in launching her name almost a year before the dispute. “We know that there are people working behind the scenes for months on applications that have not even been officially launched. As I'm the first to launch myself, I'll be the first to talk to everyone. The parties have not yet defined themselves, (but) my party has come forward and I will have time to talk,” she said.

During the announcement of the senator's candidacy, the president of Podemos, federal deputy Renata Abreu, criticized political forces “that have dominated the Senate for a long time”. “Because we are not going to bow our heads to any senator. Because we won’t suffer pressure from any government, because we don’t owe anyone anything,” she said, without mentioning Alcolumbre.

One of the main challenges for Alcolumbre to consolidate himself as the main candidate for the presidency of the Senate is to get closer to the other two relevant actors in the House: the MDB and the PL. The emedebistas are still trying to regain the historic role they once had in the Senate, and the opposition has not yet decided whether to launch its own candidate.

Alcolumbre commanded the Senate from 2019 to 2021 and made Pacheco his successor. At the time, the two were from the same party, the Democrats. The party merged with the PSL in 2022. Before that, however, Pacheco had already left the party to join the PSD and was considered presidential candidate by Gilberto Kassab's party.