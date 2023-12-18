Podemos decided to launch a primary process to renew leadership in eight autonomous communities, including the Region of Murcia, and strengthen its territorial implementation after the break with Yolanda Díaz's Sumar project. As explained by María Teresa Pérez, co-spokesperson of the purple party, this process will begin on December 26 and will end on February 2.

In the near future they will announce the deadlines for the different phases to renew each autonomous assembly, which include the registration of individual candidacies, the collection of guarantees, the formation of lists and the registration of documents. The renewal process will be held, in addition to the Region of Murcia, in Catalonia, Madrid, the Valencian Community, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Asturias and the Canary Islands.

At a press conference, María Teresa Pérez indicated that Podemos “has begun a new path” and now it is time to “proceed with the renewal of the autonomous directorates” because until now there had not been time. “There is a lot of work to do and we have to get to work to continue this process of strengthening our organization that we started,” she said.

In his opinion, “the reasons why Podemos was born are still intact” and “there are still many changes to be made to improve people's lives” and to “defend feminism, social justice and a dignified life for the popular classes.” . The Podemos management encourages those registered to “participate” in this renewal process.