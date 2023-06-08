After nine days of talks with the Sumar team, and with barely 24 hours to go before the deadline expires, the Podemos leadership launched an express consultation this Thursday with its bases asking them to support this negotiation and allow the Executive to be the to decide whether or not there will be an electoral alliance with the platform of the Vice President of the Government Yolanda Díaz for the general elections on July 23. The question does not refer in any case to the convenience or not of that agreement taking place and leaves the final resolution in the hands of the Executive; although, in the video in which she announced the consultation, the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, does appear to be in favor of the pact in a generic way. The consultation comes on a particularly hectic day for the formation of Belarra, which is trying to contain the rebellion in the territories after the announcement of the resignation of the coordinator of Podemos in Aragón, Maru Díaz, or the launch of a manifesto by a group of leaders of Podemos in Catalonia that ask for integration in Sumar.

This is the question posed to the militancy: “Do you accept that the Podemos Coordination Council, following the unity criteria set by the State Citizen Council, negotiate with Sumar and, where appropriate, agree on an electoral alliance between Podemos and Sumar? ”. Those summoned have until Friday at ten in the morning to respond.

“Plunged into a reactionary wave of international dimension, there is a difficult, but real, possibility of revalidating the coalition government and opting for a second legislature that allows us to deepen social and feminist transformations. This possibility depends on the political forces grouped in Sumar and Podemos presenting themselves in a single candidacy for the general elections”, Belarra expressly acknowledges in the video broadcast on social networks. “The negotiations are not being easy and that is why I want to ask for your support so that it is the Coordination Council of Podemos who negotiates and, where appropriate, reaches the electoral unity agreement with Sumar, following the mandate that the State Council already gave us. and progressive citizenship”, he adds.

The leader of Podemos also breastfeeds the role of her party in the Executive. “Our presence in the coalition government has been decisive for our country to be a reference throughout Europe for its social and feminist policies,” says Belarra in her message, in which she lists some of the measures approved by the coalition.

The meetings of all the formations called to join Sumar have continued throughout the morning with Díaz’s chief of staff, Josep Vendrell. For now, Más Madrid, Chunta Aragonesista, Iniciativa del Pueblo Andaluz, AraMés and Batzarre have already announced their integration.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe