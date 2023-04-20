“It is a pride to lead a list of brave people” belonging to three political formations to the left of the PSOE and who have managed to present a joint candidacy on the third attempt. It could not be for the municipal elections of 2015 or 2019. This was the reflection of Elvira Medina, who aspires to be the first mayor of Murcia with the coalition formed by Podemos (her party), Izquierda Unida-Los Verdes and Alianza Verde, who has decided to join this political proposal.

Medina presented this Wednesday the names of those who will accompany him in the 28-M elections, “a group of people who reflect the plural and diverse, humble and hard-working Murcia”, and closely linked to social movements and the defense of civil rights, like those of the LGTBI collective. “They are names that have been working for many years, and with an active role, to change Murcia.”

The head of the list highlighted the presence in the candidacy of the former leader of the IU, Elvira Ramos, as well as that of Plácido Vera, “who suffered repression in his defense of the burying of the train tracks.” Other names incorporated from IU are Sergio Ramos and Esther Herguedas, who were councilors of the Murcian City Council.

John David Babyack Hernández, the second on the list, a member of the purple formation, also highlighted names of those who have been fighting for some time “for the environment and the garden, against racism and hatred and discrimination, and in favor of culture and education”.

Check the names of the candidacy

1 ELVIRA MEDINA RUIZ (WE CAN) 2 JOHN DAVID BABYACK HERNÁNDEZ (UNITED LEFT-GREEN) 3 DANIEL ZARAGOZA GUIRAO (WE CAN) 4 LILIANA MELLADO MIÑANO (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 5 ÁNGEL RODRÍGUEZ LÓPEZ (WE CAN) 6 SAMUEL GARCÍA PÉREZ (INDEPENDENT) 7 MIGUEL ÁNGEL PAGÁN NAVARRO (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 8 MARÍA TERESA ARNAL SÁNCHEZ (GREEN ALLIANCE) 9 EVA MARÍA HERNÁNDEZ COTANDA (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 10 BELINDA SALMERÓN NTUTUMU (WE CAN) eleven GINÉS MIRÓN GALLEGO (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 12 LUIGI CARINCI (WE CAN) 13 TERESA ESCOBAR HERNÁNDEZ (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 14 SILVIA LATORRE MARTÍ (WE CAN) fifteen JOSÉ DANIEL ESPEJO BALANZA (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 16 PEDRO MIRALLES MARTÍNEZ (WE CAN) 17 MARI CARMEN GUIÑÁN (INDEPENDENT) 18 ROSALÍA GUIRAO RUIPÉREZ (WE CAN) 19 PLACIDO VERA MORENO (INDEPENDENT) twenty BRUNO MORAL DELGADO (WE CAN) twenty-one JOSÉ ANTONIO MORENO MICOL (INDEPENDENT) 22 MERCEDES PÉREZ ANDREU (WE CAN) 23 MARÍA CRISTINA MORANO CARRETERO (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 24 LORENZO FERNÁNDEZ CARREÑO (WE CAN) 25 IRENE PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZ (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 26 MARIANA MARTÍNEZ GIMENO (WE CAN) 27 ESTHER HERGUEDAS APARICIO (UNITED-GREEN LEFT) 28 JULIO MANUEL MADRID GOMEZ (WE CAN) 29 SERGIO RAMOS RUIZ (UNITED-GREEN LEFT)