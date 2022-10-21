The Podemos ministers, Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, in Congress in July. Louis Sevillano

Podemos launches a new order to the PSOE for the negotiations of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), and incidentally, pressures the vice president Yolanda Díaz and the parliamentary spokesman for the United Left, Enrique Santiago, in charge of coordinating the talks with the socialists to renew the governing body of the judges. Contrary to the strategy of the head of Labor, who has avoided mentioning names in public these days, the party led by Ione Belarra has entangled this Friday in the pact by warning that its formation “is not going to be in any agreement” that exclude Judge Victoria Rosell. His inclusion in the list of members of the Judiciary, however, would skip the depoliticization clause of the Council, that is, the requirement that none of the magistrates have held public office in recent years, a requirement in which they seem agree the two parties and that Díaz supports.

According to Podemos sources, the organization has transferred to the PSOE that the current Government delegate for gender-based violence, whose name, together with that of José Ricardo de Prada —judge of the Gurtel case— was already on the table in previous negotiations and was blocked by the PP, “she must be one of the chosen ones” to be part of the CGPJ “if they want to count on them”. United We Can now have the election of two members. After knowing the last movement of the party, and in a speech with direct allusions to the PP, Díaz has responded that the institutions “belong to the citizens, not to the parties” and has called for them to “respect each other”. “The agreement must be fair”, added the vice president without going into the evaluation of names.

More information

The notice, in fact, has opened a new front in the internal war of United We Can and has been interpreted within the space as a warning to the head of the group in the Government, Yolanda Díaz, and to the person in charge of negotiating directly with the PSOE, Enrique Santiago. The unchecking of the formation with the work of Díaz have occurred throughout this year and have as a backdrop the dispute for control of the political project that he is preparing with an eye on the 2023 general elections. The IU deputy , for his part, lost the trust of Podemos months ago, which decided in the summer to replace him as head of the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda after the Andalusian electoral process, where the head of the list went to the United Left candidate, Inmaculada Nieto .

In any case, until now the decisions on the negotiation on the CGPJ were being taken in a coordinated manner within the group and Díaz called two meetings with the parties of the space to agree on the strategy. Podemos’s refusal to renew without Rosell raises three scenarios: that UP leaves the pact and it is a bipartisan agreement, that the CGPJ continues to be blocked or that the depoliticization clause is eliminated, a matter that is difficult to justify for the party.

Podemos argues that Rosell is “probably the best judge in Spain” and that her job would be a “democratic guarantee for the proper functioning of the Council.” In addition, she alludes to her personal experience, after former magistrate Salvador Alba entered prison this week, who conspired against her to favor former minister José Manuel Soria, of the PP. In 2016, the former Canarian vice president also filed a complaint against the then Podemos deputy in the Supreme Court for crimes of prevarication, bribery and malicious delay of a criminal proceeding. After the lawsuit was admitted for processing, Rosell had to leave, in April of that year, the Permanent Deputation of Congress and she resigned to stand again in the general elections, which were held on June 26.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“Due to her role in dignifying Justice against the corrupt judge of the PP Salvador Alba, and her entire career, Vicky Rosell is the best representation of what justice should be in our country,” say party sources, who insist that ” they are not going to participate in any agreement” if it finally supposes a “bipartisan distribution, where the PP and the PSOE decide who is and who is not in the highest body of Justice”.

Rosell was one of the candidates for a member of the CGPJ presented by the association Judges and Judges for Democracy in 2018, when the Council sent the list of candidates for the judicial shift to the Courts. The current Government delegate against gender violence, who was then a judge in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias, was on that list and her name was taken for granted as one of the 12 who were going to be chosen in the renewal that placed Manuel Marchena as president of the Judiciary. But that agreement was frustrated and, a few months later, on March 12, 2019, the judge informed the CGPJ that she was giving up going on the list, a decision that was also communicated to Congress and the Senate, according to Council sources.

Rosell, therefore, is no longer eligible for the judges’ turn because his name is not, by his own decision, on the list from which future members should come out. The only possible option would be for it to be one of the eight members belonging to the shift of jurists of recognized competence, since the Organic Law of the Judiciary establishes that those judges “who are not in active service in the career” may be elected in this way. and that they have more than fifteen years of professional experience”, informs Kings Corner. For this, Rosell would have to resign from the position in the Ministry of Equality once she is elected.

Since the resignation of Carlos Lesmes at the head of the Judicial Power and the Supreme Court, Podemos has been issuing warnings about the possible agreement for two weeks. If in a first press conference the spokesman Pablo Fernández claimed that the formation had a place at the negotiating table, some statements that the party later clarified, this same Monday he assured that “they went hand in hand” with the government partner, although warned that they would not accept “vetoes or conditions.”