Can justifies that he did not suspend militancy to Juan Carlos Monedero because the women who denounced an alleged sexual harassment by the one of the founders of the party did not continue until the end with them. Nor will they do so … Until this happens. Same reason that alleges the purple formation to have kept him aware of all in the last months of the decisions of the management, including him in the ‘WhatsApp’ chats of the State Citizen Council (CCE), as demonstrated by the screenshots of leaked conversations to ‘ The sixth ‘and has recognized the organization itself on Monday, which calls such “worrying” leaks and suggests that they could have been one of the reasons for His expulsion from the group.

Purse was not a member of the State Citizen Council He didn’t have a vote, but he was a participant in meetings and was part of the communication channel of the party’s dome with guest status. A WhatsApp group of which the Professor of Political Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) has already been expelled as confirming the training, although it does not specifically concrete when it remained within them.

He insists the party that offered the victims (there were two women although, in this case, it is what issued a complaint written against email purse) a “confidential and safe” route to file a complaint for alleged sexual harassment against The one who was one of its founders. In fact, he details having done it on more than one occasion and without obtaining any response. “He never contacted us again,” explain the purple, while announce two years, ”too. «If you decide to do it [denunciar]all our disposition and support, but It has to be her«, Points out purple formation.

Meanwhile, they defend having made the “correct” decisions at a time when “no one was looking” or “media pressure.” «We did what we had to do […]. We have done everything we could do«, Said Monday one of the spokesmen of Podemos, Pablo Fernández. And in this sense, the also the secretary of Organization of Pode disposition of victims and taken measures »immediately.

But the address of Podemos does not go beyond once receives these two complaints in 2023; He does not talk to him or open any type of internal file. Moreover, with the antecedent on the table of the export of adding in Congress and also founder of Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, whose conversation with Yolanda Díaz led to his resignation. To do this, it is shielded in its commitment not to betray the “confidentiality”, the “anonymity” and the “discretion” of the victims. In short, the complaint of the alleged victim, from the organization’s secretariat of feminisms, then directed by Ángela Rodríguez ‘Pam’, went to the Democratic guarantees commission From Podemos and from there it no longer came out. “We would have violated what the complainants ask us,” he says at the same time as he considers “dangerous” to question the protocols.

What the party’s leadership did (then already in the hands of Ione Belarra) was to publicly separate him from all his actions – among them, the ‘Spring Festival’ or the ‘University of Autumn’ of 2024 – from September 2023, date on which the current general secretary claims to have had knowledge of the facts for the first time, in order to become a “safe space for women.” They stopped inviting him, but they didn’t prohibit him from entry. Nor could they continue (and continue) being a militant of the party and as such, he would have been in his right to go to all events. «Prohibit when there is no resolution of the guarantee committee .. well We cannot prohibit«, Explains Fernández.

However, the direction of Podemos wants to make clear its firm “condemn” all acts against purse that the victims denounce: “we believe them,” «We, with the victims and the complainants, always. “The ‘sister, I believe you’, we do believe it”abounds.