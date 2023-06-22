Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:49



| Updated 09:55 a.m.

The councilor for Podemos in the San Javier City Council, Matías Cantabella, denounced this Thursday the “suppression” of the Department of Equality in the Marmenorense Consistory. In her place, the mayor María del Mar Pérez Mateo heads the Department of Social Rights and Family.

Cantabella accused the mayor José Miguel Luengo of joining “the reactionary macho wave that we are experiencing.” The purple formation considers that the restructuring “is very significant”, since it occurs in a City Council in which the PP governs with an absolute majority and whose mayor is also the general secretary of the party in the Region. “This shows that they don’t need Vox at all. It is the Popular Party itself that is buying the far-right political agenda and competing to see who takes the most steps back in equality, “added the mayor.

Faced with this situation, Cantabella assured that he will not sit idly by and announced the presentation of a motion in the first plenary session of the new corporation “to demand immediate rectification.” “We are risking social awareness and the rights that we have won in the last 20 years of fighting against sexist violence and that is why I ask for the support of all the neighbors who believe in equality and especially all the women of San Javier », he concluded.