We can demanded this Tuesday the immediate resignation of the Minister of Health of the Region of Murcia, Manuel Villegas, after learning through LA VERDAD that, together with the team of senior managers that make up his team, he has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite that the protocols do not foresee the administration of the vaccine to people who are not in the first line, that is, treating patients and at risk of contact with the virus.

The coordinator of Podemos Región de Murcia, Javier Sánchez Serna, denounced that the counselor, senior officials in his department and hundreds of officials have been vaccinated “ahead of many front-line health workers who still do not receive the first dose, ahead of the people with disabilities and also patients at risk, such as cancer patients.

Sánchez Serna regretted that the Region of Murcia “has reached the vaccine against the coronavirus, but not the vaccine against indecency.” For the Podemos coordinator “there are no valid excuses”, or “reports that can support this nonsense”, so Villegas “can only take one exit, present his resignation as soon as possible.”