The III European Conference for Peace, which brought together several left-wing parties on the continent this Friday in Madrid with Podemos as host, ended up impregnated with the war that the purples have maintained with their government partner since they broke off the negotiations for the reform of the law of ‘only yes is yes’. Surrounded by posters with the word “Peace” in several languages, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, urged Pedro Sánchez to “rectify” his position on sending armored vehicles to Ukraine and admit that it is “a mistake to contribute to the war escalation. She also warned the Socialists that, based on military drift, there is “no guarantee” that Spanish soldiers will not end up being sent to the battlefront in the future.

Thus, surrounded by its European allies such as the German DieLinke party or British Labor MP Jeremy Corbyn, Podemos recovers the slogan ‘No to war’. An issue that caused a deep divergence in the Council of Ministers over the shipment of military material to Ukraine in March of last year, in the early stages of the Russian invasion, but which was relegated to the background the week before the PSOE registered alone his bill to reform the star rule of the Ministry of Equality, when the Government announced the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

The purples, aware that the last decision on international issues corresponds to the president, avoided a head-on clash with the majority partner of the coalition, until this Friday they turned it into a new battering ram against the PSOE. «Today we need from Spain to stop following the interests of the United States. I solemnly ask the PSOE to reconsider its position and recognize that having contributed to the escalation of the war is a mistake and articulate a new alliance of countries for peace,” said Belarra, who did not hesitate to firmly condemn “Putin’s imperialist invasion.”

The words of the general secretary of Podemos occurred in parallel to the fact that, from Slovenia, the President of the Government sent a forceful message in the opposite direction. As part of his tour to prepare for the Spanish presidency of the EU, which will begin on June 1, Sánchez insisted that it is not possible to be “equidistant because there is a clear aggressor, Russia, and you have to be on the side of the victim”.

The head of the Executive insisted that his commitment to peace is clear. “If we have never wanted war, how can we not bet on peace,” he said. Of course, he pointed out that this has to be achieved on the basis of the ten-point plan formulated by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, and that it involves the immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory or the release of prisoners. and deportees, among other requests.

“Proud” of his ministers



Although the coalition is experiencing one of its most delicate moments since the beginning of the legislature, in January 2020, since the open fronts between both partners are multiplying, Sánchez once again launched the idea that the Government will not break up. The president assured, as on other occasions, that he was “proud” of the work of all his ministers and added that his is an Executive “at the forefront” in the recognition of rights that “has much left to do.” For this he gave as an example or the approval this Thursday in Congress of the ‘trans’ and abortion law, although without specifically mentioning the Ministry of Equality.

Despite the declaration of intent, the question of the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law remains entrenched and threatens to show a rupture in the unity of the Government in the plenary session of next March 7, the eve of the Day of the Woman, when Congress votes to take into consideration the proposal presented by the PSOE, without the signature of United We Can. The purples maintain that they have sent “up to seven proposals” from the Ministry of Equality to modify the norm, but this Friday Sánchez, who avoided publicly disavowing Minister Irene Montero, tried to convince his partners to adhere to the path marked out by his party since, in his opinion, “maintaining consent at the heart of the law is perfectly compatible with resolving a social alarm that has been caused”.

The number two of Podemos, Irene Montero, on the other hand, picked up the gauntlet thrown the day before by the president, when he asked Podemos to “make public a viable proposal” to modify the law. “The proposal that I want to make public is the proposal for a government agreement and the feminist majority in Congress,” he stated in generic terms and maintaining the formal request that the negotiation return to his ministry and that of Justice “before they be debated in the plenary session of Congress.