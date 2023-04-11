The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, last Sunday in Madrid. Jesus Hellin (Europa Press)

We can warm up before the appointment with the polls of 28-M. Ione Belarra’s party will kick off the regional and municipal pre-campaign this Saturday with a large rally in Zaragoza in which the general secretary and the number two, Irene Montero, and with which he intends to vindicate the action of the party. In the midst of a battle with Sumar and Yolanda Díaz’s team for the fit of the formation in the new electoral platform for the year-end generals, the Belarra organization has been promoting its Spring Festival in a video since Tuesday —the meeting of open to the public every year and includes talks, debates and concerts—; In it, he veiledly criticizes the second vice president, winks at the PSOE and pro-independence electorate and defines himself as the “transforming Spanish rebellion”. The staff of the formation, its main candidates on May 28 and the founder of the party, Pablo Iglesias, will participate on Friday and Saturday in the activities that will mark the end of the route undertaken throughout the territory to prepare for the elections which will take place in a month and a half.

He video broadcast on social networks by the top leaders of Podemos has served this Tuesday to give visibility to the event and summon its followers. “Podemos is the militant of his whole damn life who hallucinates and is outraged when he sees that his ministers stand in profile with NATO and the war in Ukraine and that only Ione [Belarra] says what he thinks. And he gets angry because he likes red more than purple and he remembers that he didn’t like Podemos at first, but his instinct tells him who his people are,” the narrator describes, clearly alluding to Díaz or the minister of Consumption and leader of the United Left, Alberto Garzón — who kept a low profile during the crisis in the Government over the shipment of arms to Kiev — and in an apparent nod to the socialist voter. In an epic tone that lasts for almost five minutes, the party looks at the ERC electorate and also maintains that “Podemos is an independentista who votes for Podemos in the general elections” because, “even if I disagree” with them on many things , “admire his courage.”

“Some people think that all these people are few people, just a small group of resistance fighters far from the majority and condemned to live in a corner of the board,” the ad says, again referring to some words by Díaz in December 2021. —with which he advocated going beyond the “little corner” to the left of the PSOE—which now serve to claim their space in the new project. “They don’t understand that these people are the nucleus that radiates,” the video continues, reproducing an expression of Íñigo Errejón, leader of Más País, when he was Pablo Iglesias’ directorial partner. “We can is the Spanish rebellion that transforms. They have wanted to kill that rebellion a thousand times in the same way that today they want to kill Podemos again. But rebellion always awakens at moments of historical crossroads”, warns the promotional video, before calling to “show” that rebellion in “a great rally” on Saturday in Zaragoza.

More information

The message comes just a week and a half after the launch of Díaz as a candidate for the presidency of the Government. The event held on April 2 in Madrid was attended by representatives of more than a dozen political organizations (IU, Catalunya en Comú, Más Madrid, Más País, Compromís or the Chunta Aragonesista, among others), but not the leadership of Podemos. The formation kept the pulse until the last minute and demanded to attend the presentation that an agreement be closed beforehand in which Sumar promised to prepare the electoral lists with open primaries. From Díaz’s team they replied that this pact should include the rest of the formations and refused to seal it bilaterally with Podemos.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe