United We can put an end to its most tense campaign this Sunday. Marked by death threats, Vox’s speech and the cancellation of the debates, the electoral race for 4-M ended in the working-class district of Vicálvaro with a demand for democracy against the extreme right. The head of the list, Pablo Iglesias, criticized in his initial speech the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who a day before had joked about defining himself as a fascist. “In Spain, when the right wing sees that it can lose power, it shows its true face, that of arrogant and violent enemies of democracy,” said the former vice president, who also dedicated a part of his speech to talk about the future leadership of Yolanda Díaz .

Accompanied by the main assets of the party —in addition to the Labor Minister, the Ministers Irene Montero and Ione Belarra and the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau—, the Secretary General of Podemos added that when the right wing does not like the system, “ the greatest threat against Europe in the 20th century is allowed to be trivialized ”.

“It is very serious that a mayor of a European capital makes jokes with fascism,” said Colau along the same lines, for whom it would be “unthinkable” that the councilors of London, Berlin or Paris did the same. “It is not an isolated anecdote, it is part of a strategy,” he warned.

More information

In front of a crowded amphitheater (the capacity was 450 people, but a multitude of neighbors stayed outside the enclosure limited for the act), the person in charge of Equality addressed the young “anti-fascists and feminists”: “You are the following in this campaign of criminalization ”. Montero valued the achievements in the coalition Executive and responded to Ayuso for referring to her as a “woman of”. “You are right, I am the woman of: the woman of the law of the only yes is yes,” he said.

“Yolanda, thank you for giving us the opportunity to govern Spain,” said the minister before giving way to Díaz, received with the cry of “president, president.” “Of course we are going to continue in La Moncloa, we are not intruders in this Government.” The job titleholder thanked the audience for the “affection”, but stated that “now it is not playing.” “Now it’s time to vote on May 4. That you go and make Pablo Iglesias president ”.

In his last speech, the United We Can candidate praised Díaz’s leadership by stating that it represents “a possibility of direction towards decency in this country.” “He is a good person, and that in politics is priceless,” said Iglesias, who closed the act by claiming again the meaning of the word freedom.

Far from the institutional act of Dos de Mayo

On an atypical Dos de Mayo (Community Day) – the imminent appointment with the polls on Tuesday raised the dilemma about the relevance of an institutional ceremony that could end up becoming a partisan rally – United We began the last day of the campaign far away from Puerta del Sol, in Móstoles, symbol of the popular uprising in 1808. In front of a reproduction of Goya’s canvas, from the lectern where Iglesias was reading a speech for the first time in two weeks, the UP candidate wanted to pay tribute to the people, “In front of the Madrid of the elites and the great surnames”.

Iglesias, during the event held on Sunday morning in Móstoles. Dani Gago / WE CAN

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid