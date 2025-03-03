Almost two weeks later, more details about the Monedero case continue to come to light. Meanwhile, Podemos shields and claims to have already offered all the “appropriate” explanations regarding the sexual scandal that is fully involved in one of its founders, the … political scientist Juan Carlos Monedero. To the hermeticism that seems to have adopted the purple party – which does not corroborate such information, but neither does it deny them -, it also joins the fact that they blame the media of having swell the case.

There is no better defense than a good attack. Or that has thought this morning two of their leaders, Pablo Fernández and María Teresa Pérez, by sentencing that this week (for the previous one) they have contemplated in the press some information that, in their opinion, “they could perfectly have attended the Oscars in the category of best science fiction film.” He referred to the purple co -manufacture of the fact that the political scientist was set out of the party before the 2023 generals, but not for suspicions of improper behaviors in the sexual field, but for his position with respect to the unit with adding and wanting to tend bridges with his leader, vice president Yolanda Díaz, as ABC reported last Friday.

Nor have Fernández and Pérez come out to deny, asked about it on Monday, the fact that one of the two alleged victims, who denounced by email the purse behaviors, declared ‘eldiario.es’ that Podemos never responded to that message or contacted it to make available the internal mechanisms of denunciation of the organization. From the party, they insist that they tried to contact the minimum woman twice; However, this newspaper contacted them last week to ask for such anonymized emails without obtaining any response.

“All respect and support for the victims,” ​​is limited to saying the purple direction, which ensures that there is no “novelty” in this regard that accuses the media to seek “attack [a Podemos] and not inform.

We can start the week of the ‘International Women’s Day’ that will culminate this Saturday, March 8, with feminist manifestations throughout the Spanish geography. In the case of the capital, there will be two protests that go back to the streets of Madrid during this 8-M: the officer (convened by the Commission 8M, in favor of the trans law and that until now has had the support of the PSOE, add and we can) and the alternative (that of the feminist movement of Madrid, against the trans and abolitionists of prostitution).

The 2025 will be an 8-M in which the formation of Ione Belarra will measure the support with which it still has-or not-in the streets after the outbreak of the ‘Monedero case’ as well as adding will do the pertinent with the accusations of sexual aggression against its parliamentary export and also founder of Podemos, Íñigo Errejón. «Of course we will participate […]. We arrived [al 8-M] Proud and very happy, ”said Fernández, who considers on March 8 a” special date for the organization “as they have been demonstrating, he said all these years and did so in the government” translated into the BOE the demands of the feminist movement with Irene Montero in the Ministry of Equality. ”