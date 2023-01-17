Podemos Cieza presents a draft to create a municipal housing bank for vulnerable families. The second vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana and current Minister of Housing, Héctor Illueca, warned this Saturday in Cieza that the rise in interest by banks could lead to a massive increase in evictions in the coming months. Therefore, he urges the administrations to act accordingly.

Illueca participated in a conference organized by Podemos Cieza together with Maribel Aguayo, candidate for mayor for the purple formation in the municipality. She warned of a scenario similar to that of 2006, when evictions numbered in the thousands in Spain. According to the Valencian counselor, “we are now on the second rise in interest in record time, so the administrations must proceed to change the regulations as soon as possible to avoid these situations. Therefore, he advocated for the prompt remodeling and adaptation of the Housing Law that is being processed in the Congress of Deputies.

For his part, Aguayo presented the draft of a social housing plan for the city with which he seeks to guarantee the right to decent housing. The plan contemplates favoring the right to housing of people at risk of social exclusion or other groups such as young people. For the purple candidate, housing “acquires greater relevance at the present time, so political action should be aimed at ensuring this right.”

The conference concluded with the exposition of a series of priorities that go through the creation of the Municipal Housing Plan in a participatory manner, detect the degree of housing vacancy, provide real estate so that they can be offered under a social rental regime and annually allocate a specific item in the Municipal and successive Budgets, destined to the ‘Aid Plan for access to rental housing for families in a situation or at risk of social exclusion’, which contemplates the monthly amount of the economic situation of the beneficiary families.