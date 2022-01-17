Minister Ione Belarra, Secretary of State Enrique Santiago and Alianza Verde spokesperson Juan López de Uralde support Pablo Fernández’s candidacy on Saturday in Valladolid. NACHO GALICIAN (EFE)

Podemos turns eight years old this Monday. On January 17, 2014, the party presented its political project at the Teatro del Barrio de Lavapiés, in Madrid, just four months before the European elections in which it would make a splash by becoming the fourth political force in Spain and obtaining five MEPs . The party has sought to celebrate this anniversary, the first without Pablo Iglesias as Secretary General, and has claimed the achievements made in the Government, although it calls for “looking forward and going for more”.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the formation led by Minister Ione Belarra since June wanted to convey that the party continues to “fight” for “social justice”, the conquest of “new feminist rights”, “decent jobs”, ” a green horizon” or public services “that leave no one behind”.

Already at a press conference, the party’s spokesman, Pablo Fernández, highlighted the role of Podemos as a political force that put an “end” to bipartisanship and “transformed the Spanish political landscape.” In his balance of achievements, the also candidate for the presidency of Castilla y León for UP cited the increase in the minimum interprofessional wage, the ERTE promoted by the Ministry of Labor of Yolanda Díaz, the labor reform or the delivery law. Also known as trans law and that of only yes is yes, Equality, as well as the climate change and euthanasia regulations, although they do not depend on ministries managed by their party.

“We are not satisfied”

“These are issues that Podemos has achieved by deepening our democracy (…) But we are not satisfied and we are going for much more after these eight years,” emphasized the spokesman in line with the motto that since November has hung in the press room of the party: “Defend what has been achieved, go for more”.

In the photo of that first press conference of 2014 were the Political Science professors Pablo Iglesias, Juan Carlos Monedero and Íñigo Errejón, in addition to the anti-capitalists Teresa Rodríguez and Miguel Urbán. Years later, the dispute between Iglesias and Errejón divided the party and it ended up creating its own formation (Más Madrid) in 2019, while the anti-capitalist current left Podemos after the coalition pact with the PSOE. Iglesias, retired from institutional politics since May, and Monedero continue to lead the foundation linked to the party.