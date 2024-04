Monday, April 1, 2024, 2:12 p.m.



The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has demanded this Monday “the immediate dismissal” of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, due to the “police violence with racist overtones” that occurred last week at a rally held in the Madrid neighborhood…

