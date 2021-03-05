Unidos Podemos has presented in Congress a request to create an investigative commission on the Zagatka Foundation, the entity chaired by Álvaro de Orleans and which has financed the private activities of the King Emeritus. The request of the minor partner of the coalition government has the backing of ERC, PNV, JxCat, PDeCat, Bildu, BNG, Más País, Compromís and the CUP.

The particularity of this request is that it is captained by the party led by Pablo Iglesias, which until now had shown its support for the investigation commissions presented by other groups on matters related to the Crown. United We can thus take another step in its differentiation with the socialists before the monarchy.

The investigation commission intends to establish, provided that the filter of the Board of Congress passes and its creation is approved, if the Zagatka Foundation “would have financed Don Juan Carlos de Borbón and his friends private pleasure flights after his abdication as chief of State “in June 2014. It also wants to determine if the king emeritus” deliberately omitted his obligation to declare before the Public Treasury the amounts received or used for flight payments.

The former head of state has paid 4.4 million euros for this concept to regularize a debt with the Tax Agency of just over eight million euros. Applicants aspire to clarify whether this money comes from “loans or donations subject to tax obligations after June 2014.” And if the payment of these loans “could fall on his heirs, including the current head of state.”

Once again it is unlikely that this new initiative will go ahead, unless the PSOE changes its traditional position against Congress investigating anything related to the Royal Family.