Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 00:29



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

“The Altiplano exists.” The secretary of Communication of Podemos, Víctor Egío, declared this forceful yesterday during a meeting in Yecla with the councilor of Izquierda Unida-Verdes Alberto Martínez Marco. “It is indecent that the Budgets of the Autonomous Community, year after year, mistreat this region and its people” declared Egío, who estimated direct investments for Yecla at “just over a million euros in the latest regional accounts, which It does not even reach 0.02% of the total”.

Egío: «The Community Budgets mistreat, year after year, the Altiplano»

Egío also said that the few budgeted investments do not materialize in practice: “We are seeing it with the new health center that the PP has been promising since 2019 and about which nothing is known yet.” For this reason, from Podemos and Izquierda Unida-Verdes they expressed their commitment to promote “a county law so that all the territories of the Region can have the necessary public resources, improve their services and avoid depopulation and isolation”. a law that will be one of the priorities of the coalition in the next legislature if they are part of the next regional government.

road arrangement



For his part, the councilor of Izquierda Unida-Verdes and candidate for mayor of Yecla, Alberto Martínez Marco, described it as “unworthy that the different governments of the Popular Party have abandoned Yecla. We have been demanding investments such as the repair of the Fuente Álamo highway and the widening of the Villena highway for more than two decades, ”denounced the councilor of the left-wing formation. Martínez also regretted “the abandonment of the Virgen del Castillo hospital and the lack of specialists, which force many Yeclanos to move to Murcia for many tests and treatments.”

Martínez Marco: “There is still a lack of specialists in the hospital, forcing many Yeclanos to travel to Murcia”

Faced with this “black panorama”, the IU-Verdes candidate demanded a law that “forces the governments of the day to allocate to Yecla and the Altiplano the resources that the people of this land need and deserve.”