After days of public confrontation, the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has assumed this Saturday before the State Citizen Council (CCE), the party’s highest management body, the exclusion of Irene Montero from the Sumar lists for the general and also the “modest” role of his formation in the joint candidacy of July 23. The Minister of Social Rights has reaffirmed her commitment to the platform of the second vice president of the Government, noting that her organization will be “behind [Yolanda] Díaz” in what they are “asked for”, a decision that the leadership of Podemos has subsequently justified, behind closed doors, in the meeting. In an unusual gesture for a CCE, the intervention of the number two and Minister of Equality has also been broadcast openly. Montero, moved, has taken advantage of her turn to speak to claim the importance of the feminist movement in the social transformations of recent years and criticize that the protagonists of her are the “first to receive the blows of the reaction.”

“The veto that Yolanda Díaz and Sumar have imposed on Irene is above all a mistake because it implies a victory for the discipline of the right,” Belarra has charged. “We have tried in recent days to get the Sumar leaders to rectify this decision. Unfortunately, it has not been possible. Despite this, Podemos firmly rejects the veto of Irene Montero and publicly I want to tell you that this political organization will never let go of your hand. Your work and that of your team at the head of the Ministry of Equality is not only an immense source of pride for Podemos, it is also an international reference in feminist policies. You have shown unusual intelligence and courage”, Belarra praised. “You are an indispensable part of our future and of the future of feminism,” added the party leader in an express endorsement of her political role in the coming years.

Belarra explained that if “collectively” they have decided to “sign the joint candidacy with Sumar” it is because it is the “only possibility of revalidating the coalition government.” “It is what has characterized Podemos, always putting the collective interest ahead of our interest as a party”, said the Minister of Social Rights to argue the “sacrifice”, as she herself called it the day the coalition was signed .

“From this moment on, Podemos assumes its role in this candidacy. A modest role. We are not going to set the campaign strategy this time. Our job must be, and we will do so, to get behind Yolanda Díaz and be there where we are asked to be”, the leader of the group acknowledged. “We will do everything possible to revalidate the coalition government, to stop the right, to avoid the return of an imperfect bipartisanship and to continue promoting the social and feminist transformations that this country still needs so much,” Belarra added before launching a warning, already looking at the next legislature: “Although in these elections Podemos does not lead, we have an immense job ahead of us in this cycle that is opening.” The general secretary has asked the party to put its energies as an organization into “building cultural, social and militant power” in a complex context that she has previously described as a “reactionary tsunami that marks an almost global trend”.

Party sources present at the meeting this Saturday convey that, before the 97 members of the Citizen Council, the leadership has tried to justify the decision made days before: now end the public battle and accept an agreement that, although it represents a harsh setback for Podemos —Montero is not here, the general secretary is relegated to number five for Madrid, behind the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, and the formation obtains eight starting positions—, it does make it possible to secure positions to “subsist” as an organization and “rearm” for the future, waiting for an opportunity. The panorama, they think in Podemos, is now very complicated, and thinking in the long term, they believe that they can resist in better conditions even than others.

The debate transferred to public opinion during the complex negotiations of the last two weeks to define the terms of the new coalition and the weight of Podemos in the project captured attention while a historic pact was being forged, with up to 16 formations from the ideological spectrum of the left. The same day of the signing, Belarra guaranteed the presence of Podemos on the platform in a public message, but he did so by denouncing the conditions imposed by the negotiating team of Vice President Yolanda Díaz —the “veto” to Montero— and in a letter to The following day, the militants explained that they had signed “without an agreement” and that they hoped to be able to reverse that exclusion in the following days.

“I want to thank you for all the support, affection and efforts of so many people these weeks to lift an unfair veto that Yolanda has decided to maintain,” the head of Equality pointed out very directly to Díaz at the beginning of her speech before the CCE, that it is never customary to make public. “I am proud to be from Podemos, the political organization that, under a radiant sun or a moonless night, continues to be willing to transform this country, even if a high price has to be paid for it,” Montero stressed.

In a speech in which the head of Equality has expressed her chest about how this movement has been “at the center of government action” this legislature, the minister has denounced that it is the feminists, “precisely”, the “first to receive the blows of the reaction”. “No one better than our adversaries has understood that it is necessary to discipline feminists, break our ties, make us doubt ourselves, make us believe that the consequence of fighting is the destruction of our lives rather than the advancement of rights.”

Wearing a T-shirt by the feminist writer Audre Lorde, the number two of Podemos has quoted a phrase of hers, “your silence will not protect you”, to later affirm: “The reaction stops like this, not keeping quiet, making us visible”. “If we keep quiet now, it will normalize and it will even seem reasonable that a sexist abuser is a public representative or that we talk about domestic violence and not sexist violence,” she later declared, referring to the pact between PP and Vox in the Valencian Community. “I think that we cannot accept the rules of the game of reaction and the extreme right”, she has claimed. “Here we continue and you can count on me”, he finished his intervention in a message that advances that his is not a final goodbye.

The former general secretary of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has not been slow to comment on the two speeches on social networks. “It is not often that courage and decency prevail over cowardice and meanness… But how beautiful it is to walk behind you, compañeras,” he wrote, accompanying a photo of Belarra and Montero.

This same Saturday, the third vice president of Congress, Gloria Elizo, announced in a article published in Crónica Libre who leaves the party. “Those of us who leave Podemos today do so at the same time as our commitment to positions and institutional representation. Who was going to tell us that the project that we raised with so much effort was going to so soon become a private and hollow trunk in some institutions that, despite everything, continue trying as best they can to avoid the current that constantly tries to privatize them? asks Elizo, former leader of the formation and very critical of the leadership’s drift for years.

Isa Serra, number eight for Madrid Manuel Viejo / Lourdes Lucio Isabel Serra, national spokesperson for the party and adviser to the Ministry of Equality of Irene Montero, will go number eight on the Sumar list in Madrid, as confirmed by various party sources to EL PAÍS. In 15th place will be Alejandra Jacinto, who was a candidate for the Assembly in the regional elections, and 18th place will be Roberto Sotomayor, the candidate for mayor in the capital's City Hall. The two fell just a few tenths away from entering the institutions on May 28. Now, the inclusion in the lists is fundamentally symbolic, because those positions do not have the option of having a seat in Madrid. In recent days, a group of 300 militants, through a letter, asked the party leadership to bet on them on the general ballot. In addition, Francisco Sierra, professor of Communication Theory at the University of Seville, will be the head of the list of Add to the Congress of Deputies for Seville. It is the only name that was missing to be cleared of the eight Andalusian candidacies. The delay has been due to the fact that the first option considered by Díaz's team has not come out. Sierra was one of the promoters of an agreement of all the Andalusian left for the regional elections of June 2019, a pact that was forged in fits and starts and from which Teresa Rodríguez's party fell off. After the Sevillian professor, number two is occupied by the political secretary of the Andalusian Communist Party, Engracia Rivera, from IU. In the Basque Country, Lander Martínez (Vitoria, 33 years old), former general secretary of Podemos Euskadi (2017-2020), will be the head of the list for Bizkaia, a position that corresponds to the vice president's team. Close to errejonismo, after leaving the organization, the former deputy of the Basque Parliament had become in recent months one of the hard core people of Yolanda Díaz's organization during the listening process deployed throughout the territory. Podemos monopolizes the other two first places in the candidacies of the community. Deputy Roberto Uriarte will be number one for Álava and Pilar Garrido, parliamentarian and current coordinator of Podemos Euskadi, for Gipuzkoa.