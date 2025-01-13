Ione Belarra, leader of Podemos, sent a letter this Monday to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Interior, José Manuel Albares and Fernando Grande-Marlaska, respectively, to make his petition to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv from entering Spainin a movement that, if carried out, would block players and fans from entering the country.

The Israeli team, leader in its local league and penultimate in the Euroleague, will play on Tuesday the 21st day of the continental competition at the Wizink Center against Real Madridalthough the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has already generated disturbances in other sporting events, could be the indirect reason for the suspension or postponement of the match if the political party’s request is met.

In the letter, Belarra points out that since October 2023 there has been “a genocide in Palestine perpetrated by the State of Israel” and considers “unacceptable to maintain economic, cultural or sporting relations with those who commit such crimes.”

Therefore, asks ministers Albares and Marlaska to adopt “appropriate” security measures to prevent the entry into Spain of Maccabi Tel Aviv players and their fans with the aim of “guaranteeing respect for human rights and avoiding incidents.”





In this sense, he assures that in recent months there have been on several occasions “disruptions caused by extremist groups linked to Israeli sports teams”, such as those that took place in Amsterdam in November of last year, where there were “serious disturbances after carrying out acts of violence, Islamophobia and apology for genocide”, despite the fact that, in the Europa League match that pitted Ajax against Maccabi, Five Dutch fans were convicted of violent incidents against the Israelis.