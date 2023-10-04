Podemos has written to the Investigating Court to appear as a popular accusation in the case being investigated for 13 reckless homicides due to the fires that occurred in the early hours of last Sunday in several nightclubs in the Las Atalayas leisure area of ​​the Murcian capital.

This was announced this Wednesday at a press conference by the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, who explained that the reason for appearing is because “we do not believe the explanations of the Murcia City Council”, and they refuse to let the City Council “be the judge.” and part« in this judicial process.

And, according to the complaint, “this is not an accident, but rather serious negligence and we do not understand how two establishments have operated normally” when there was an order to close them, even administratively there was no La Fonda Milagros, only Teatre SL

For her part, the regional deputy of the purple party, María Marín, assured that “in addition to the judicial means”, Podemos is working “to purge all political responsibilities for this tragedy.”

For this reason, Marín registered this Tuesday in the Regional Assembly a request to promote a special investigation commission in which it is requested “that municipal technicians, political leaders and businessmen appear in the next six months.”

However, he assured that said Commission must be approved by the Assembly Board, made up of deputies from PP and PSOE only, and then must be ordered by the Board of Spokespersons. In his opinion, if the Board does not approve said Commission “the regional government and the rest of the parties will have to give explanations.”