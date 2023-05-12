Podemos-IU-Verdes denounces Vox and Cs for “ripping off the Marín and Medina cartels”

The coordinator of IU-Verdes and candidate on the municipal lists of Podemos, Izquierda Unida-Verdes and Alianza Verdes, John David Babyack, has filed a complaint against Vox and Ciudadanos with the Provincial Electoral Board of Murcia for “ripping off” the electoral posters of the coalition. Babyack has denounced that Vox and Cs have “ripped off” the posters of the coalition candidates for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, María Marín; and to the mayor of Murcia, Elvira Medina, demonstrating an attitude “very undemocratic but rather authoritarian of those who aspire to be part of the institutions.”

The coalition has indicated that the Electoral Board of the Murcia Zone, in its minutes of May 8, “establishes that panels 8 and the left half of 9 correspond to Podemos, Izquierda Unida-Verdes and Alianza Verde, with panels 10 and 11 corresponding to Ciudadanos and half of 9 and 12 to Vox ».

As he explained, “a team from our candidacy lived a very unpleasant experience in the Salitre Garden, where Ciudadanos militants tore down the posters that they had previously posted and prevented the use of the panels that the Electoral Board had assigned to the Podemos coalition, Izquierda United-Greens and Green Alliance».

This attitude, according to the coalition, “has been repeated in numerous areas, such as the Official School of Languages, the Colegio de San Andrés, the Colegio Juan XXIII and the Instituto Alfonso X El Sabio de Murcia, among others, where the militants of Ciudadanos They have torn down the posters of Elvira Ramos, María Marín and José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos».

In other areas of Murcia “similar experiences have been experienced with Vox militants, who have not respected the assignment of board panels, tearing or pasting their posters above the heads of the coalition list.”

“We have demanded that the Provincial Electoral Board warn Ciudadanos and Vox for non-compliance with the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime. These anti-democratic attitudes demonstrate the nervousness that exists among the ranks of the right-wing parties in the face of the boom in the growth expectation of Podemos + Izquierda Unida-Verdes + Alianza Verde on May 28 », he considers.

