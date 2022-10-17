Podemos has once again asked the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for explanations for the tragedy that occurred at the Melilla fence on June 24, when at least twenty people died. They have done so after the report by the Ombudsman that accuses the department led by Marlaska of failing to comply with national and international legal guarantees by returning 470 people hot. A text that supports the purple formation.

The co-spokesman of the party led by Ione Belarra, Pablo Fernández, considers that “what happened in Melilla has been a very serious event. In his day we asked for his appearance in Congress, unfortunately the PSOE allied with PP and Vox to deny explanations in parliament.” He has also recalled that the head of Social Rights and leader of the formation has already sent a letter to the Interior and Foreign Affairs to open an investigation

Fernández has also referred to the negotiations led by PSOE and PP for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CPGJ) and has assured that they go hand in hand with the socialists and are informed. A message that contrasts with the criticism launched the previous week and from the same place asking for the “active participation of their own”.

As to whether the purples have put a name on the mensa, such as those of judges José Ricardo de Prada and Vicky Rosell, Fernández recalls that both were vetoed in 2020, when the negotiations were about to bear fruit, although he does not reveal whether this time these two candidates are back in the running. «It is not a novelty that the PP has always refused to allow Pdemos candidates to be in the Judiciary. We go hand in hand with the PSOE and we are not afraid that the PSOE will accept the vetoes of the PP », he explains.

budget negotiation



Regarding the negotiation of the General State Budgets (PGE), with four days to go until the deadline to present amendments to the whole, the purples are “optimistic” and believe that the Government will reap the support of the “progressive bloc of the Congress» (ERC, EH Bildu and Más País). Of course, despite considering that these are “good Accounts”, they continue to pressure the PSOE to have the housing law ready before the end of the year. “We have to limit rents once and for all and generate a true public housing stock with the flats that Sareb has,” said co-spokesperson Alejandra Jacindo, who has also asked the Executive to limit the rise in variable mortgages , as we requested last week in the lower house through an amendment.

As for Esquerra’s claims to modify the crime of Sedition of the Penal Code to “dejudicialize the ‘procès'”, the purple ones consider that these negotiations “are always complicated”.