Lean cows have arrived at Podemos. And the consequences go far beyond the loss of political influence. The successive electoral fiascos have reduced the income of the party led by Ione Belarra by more than 70%, to the point that the management has informed its workers at the central headquarters in Madrid and those of nine autonomous communities of the start-up of an employment regulation file (ERE). The training plans are to close all those regional centers, whose staff total 45 workers, and also reduce the 61 payrolls that until now were paid at its central office.

The regional headquarters that Podemos has decided to do without are those of Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria, the Valencian Community, Galicia and Madrid, as anticipated The Newspaper of Spain and has verified this newspaper. In five of them it has been left without parliamentary representation, in Galicia -with a separate electoral calendar- since July 2020 and in the others since the regional elections on May 28. In Aragon, the Balearic Islands and Asturias, his presence in the autonomous Chambers has been reduced to a single deputy, when in the first two he had been governing for the last four years. Navarra is spared from the burning, where Podemos improved its results; Extremadura, Murcia and La Rioja, where he kept them, and Andalusia, Catalonia, Castilla y León and the Basque Country, which previously held elections and in which Belarra’s party also managed to avoid disappearance. The headquarters of the federations with the largest staff destined to close are the Balearic Islands, with eight people on the payroll, and the Valencian and Asturian, with seven each.

Being left out of Parliament means a sharp decrease in income for the parties, which in this way are excluded from the distribution of subsidies received based on the electoral results and also lose the amounts that public officials usually contribute monthly to the organization from their salaries. . After the disaster of the regional and municipal elections and the sharp reduction of its presence in the Congress of Deputies as a result of the general elections of July 23 —just five deputies elected on the Sumar lists—, the leadership of Podemos calculates that its availability economic will fall 70% in the case of the state organization and 90% in the federations that will suffer the ERE.

In a letter sent to those affected, the management argues that after the successive electoral setbacks “a reorganization of the party is needed in all areas” to adapt “to the decrease in resources that this entails.” “This reorganization is faced with the firm objective of ensuring the political action of Podemos and guaranteeing the continuity of the progress of the transformative policies,” says the communication sent to the staff of each of the aforementioned centers.

In most of the affected regional offices there is no works council, so the management has given the workers until this Wednesday the 9th to designate a representative in case they do not have one legally and thus begin the negotiation on layoff conditions. The letter “deeply” regrets that the party is forced to take these drastic measures, but shows its “conviction” that “among all” they can “find the best possible solutions.”

In the 12 autonomous communities that elected their respective parliaments on May 28, Podemos —in most cases in coalition with Izquierda Unida— saw its representation reduced to more than a third. Of the 46 regional deputies that it added in those territories, it went to only 14.

