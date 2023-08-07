Monday, August 7, 2023, 1:57 p.m.



Updated 2:50 p.m.

Podemos has announced to its employees an ERE that will affect half of its workforce and that will mean the closure of its headquarters in nine autonomous communities in which it did not obtain representation in the elections of May 28 – Aragón, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria, Galicia, Madrid and the Valencian Community.

The formation led by Ione Belarra is going through a complicated economic situation after successive electoral setbacks. After 23-J, he has been left with only five deputies, which also affects the electoral subsidies he will receive and makes it impossible to also maintain his apparatus at the state level.

income plummet



As El Periódico de España advanced this Monday, the letter in which the ERE was announced was sent on July 24, the day after the general elections, which suggests that the purple formation was already aware of the difficulties for which crosses and that places a drop in income of 70% at the state level and 90% at the territorial level. This situation, it is justified, forces “a profound reorganization of the party in all areas.” “This reorganization – continues the management – is faced with the firm objective of ensuring the political action of Podemos and guaranteeing the continuity of the progress of transformative policies.”

Podemos maintains a negotiation open with the affected employees, which is the responsibility of the Organization Secretariat headed by the deputy Lilith Vestrynge. “We remain at the disposal of the colleagues with the conviction that among all of us we will be able to find the best solutions for boost our organization again, at the regional and state level, with the certainty that continuing to conquer rights is possible, “says the letter.

The economic crisis of Podemos has a similar origin to that suffered by Ciudadanos since the electoral repetition of 2019. The Liberals were forced to participate in the past general elections due to the lack of funds to carry out the electoral campaign.