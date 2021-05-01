On June 4, 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered one of his most memorable speeches in the House of Commons of the UK Parliament. It was titled ‘We will fight on the beaches’. It was the second of the three oratorios with which he addressed his country during the French War. Podemos and Vox have not wanted to recall those historical events, but the decision of these two parties to sponsor the repopulation and subsequent creation of a new river beach has not gone unnoticed by the neighbors, before the appearance of two posters in which both political formations they baptize individual spaces on the banks of the Segura.

Podemos chooses the left bank of the river as it passes through the area of ​​the Puente de Alambre as a reforestation site, while Vox prefers to leave its environmental footprint next to the Puente de Hierro. The actions are part of the Environmental Volunteering Program that the Department of the Environment launched in 2017. The project assigned a series of spaces to collectives, associations and political groups that were interested.

They put up posters



Now, Podemos and Vox compete to see who carries out a better environmental performance. In fact, each group has placed a poster in its area explaining that it sponsors that space for its reforestation and development.

The program did not intend to cover large surfaces, but to gradually consolidate the work areas on the banks of the Segura River. The areas where it has been working are El Arenal, La Isla, Argaz bridge, La Era jetty, Teodoro mill, Las Estacas and La Atalaya. Eighty years after Churchill’s speech to stop the German invasion, the claims of this initiative are much more noble: to compete for the best and most adequate recovery of our environment.