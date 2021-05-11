United We Can IU Equo and the non-attached councilor Gonzalo Abad, expelled from Vox, requested this Tuesday the resignation of the MC spokesman and former mayor José López, after his firm conviction for coercion of a City Council official. Vox declined to comment on the sentence that declares López the author of a minor crime of coercion of the head of Infrastructure, Vicente Pérez Zulueta. The local government and the PP have already asked for his resignation. The PSOE pointed out that “violence and coercion are incompatible with politics.”

«The facts are serious enough for José López to present his resignation, something that would have occurred immediately if a member of our formation had been the one who would have been condemned, “said United Podemos spokesperson Leli García. He added that “our group condemns all kinds of violence, especially if it comes from a representative of the citizens, something that the courts have ratified, especially if we take into account that this is the second conviction for similar acts.” He thus alluded to the fact that the MC leader was already convicted of kicking a high-ranking official in the Autonomous Community.

“José López is unable to represent and belong to the City Council due to his convictions for assaults, for his bad manners and for his lack of respect for other members of the corporation and other institutions,” argued Gonzalo Abad, a part of Santiago Abascal’s party. The local Executive reproached López for having questioned the professionalism of Pérez Zulueta in a video and for having called him “murcio” (thief).

Support to the official



In the words of the government spokesperson, Esperanza Nieto, “you cannot allow an official to be offended and insulted by a member of the corporation, after a judge has said that he is the victim of a violent crime. The official deserves our full support and should have that of all union representatives.