There are only 24 hours left for the launch of Yolanda Díaz’s candidacy for the presidency of the Government and if nothing changes throughout Saturday, Podemos will be left alone out of the picture. The talks have intensified in the last two weeks to find a way out of the crisis and avoid an image of rupture, but both parties assume that the agreement will not arrive before the presentation in Madrid tomorrow, Sunday. Although in recent days there has been a trickle of senior officials and middle managers from Ione Belarra’s formation conveying their support for the vice president, the decision implies that neither the general secretary nor anyone from the hard core of her executive will accompany Díaz on Sunday. Podemos, isolated before more than a dozen organizations of the state, regional and European left that will support the head of Labor, already recognizes his fear of possible electoral effects on May 28.

Internal tensions surface and some territorial directorates have avoided confirming who their representatives will be tomorrow. The third vice president of Congress, Gloria Elizo, who has been very critical of the leadership for years, criticized Thursday in Congress that its leaders did not have “the political, moral, even personal capacity to accompany a person who has been a companion” for eight years. This Saturday, Belarra is expected to launch one last message to reinforce her position at the opening of the meeting of the State Citizen Council, the highest management body of Podemos, although the party jealously guards its content. In public, the Secretary of Organization, Lilith Verstrynge, insisted on Friday that the decision about going on Sunday “is in the hands” of Díaz and repeated his condition of signing “a minimum proposal” that includes the organization of open primaries to be able to give him his support. The problem, the vice president’s team insists, is not these primaries, but the definition of the process, which, according to these sources, should be done in a subsequent negotiation with other parties. The underlying debate actually has to do with the power of each organization in the future project. That is, decision-making capacity, positions and economic resources.

We can, meanwhile, do damage control. The organization maintains that Díaz and the rest of the forces called to form part of Sumar (Izquierda Unida, Más País, Más Madrid, Compromís, Alianza Verde, Equo or La Chunta Aragonesista) are trying to corner it. In his opinion, the refusal to sign a pact until after the regional and municipal elections on May 28, where the outlook is complex, only seeks to weaken the formation. “He has a plan and he is going to execute it,” a party source said of the vice president. “The consequences are going to be serious, because thinking about how to minimize ourselves is going to destroy the regional governments that we now have,” he accuses, referring to the six executives of which Podemos is a part together with the PSOE and other forces since 2019: Aragón, Navarra , La Rioja, Valencian Community, Balearic and Canary Islands. The fear of falling results, together with the explicit support of some positions for the vice president, increases the discomfort in the organization. Since last weekend there has been no progress in the negotiations. Podemos has denied contact since Monday, although Sumar’s team claims to have made a last attempt on Thursday, but without success.

The “political capital” of IU at the “service” of Sumar

As a counterpoint to Podemos, the leader of Izquierda Unida and Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, will defend his commitment to Sumar this Saturday before the Federal Coordinator of IU. In the draft of the political report that he plans to present to the party’s leadership body and to which EL PAÍS has had access, Garzón lists his political capital as “the municipalist organization of the left.” at the “service” of Sumar. “The role of our organization will be essential for it to be a successful and politically sound project,” she argues. In the previous meeting of the coordinator, in January, the Minister of Consumption proposed the creation of a table of “proportional” parties and primaries, with a specific census and by constituencies” to decide the candidacies. The text also leaves a message to his coalition partners: “Faced with a process of opening and renewal, the first temptation of the immersed organizations is usually the defensive and identity withdrawal. It is understandable, but in Izquierda Unida we chose to face it as an opportunity and not as a threat, ”he defends. “It is an opportunity for the working class and the popular sectors, for the block of the left and for the organizations that make it up. Living up to the historic moment means expanding that opportunity”, warns the IU leader.

Garzón will be one of the leaders who will accompany Díaz in the launch of his project tomorrow, Sunday. Along with him, the head of Universities, Joan Subirats; the mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau; the leaders of Más Madrid and Más País, Mónica García and Íñigo Errejón; the Valencian councilor, Joan Ribó (Compromís), and representatives of Alianza Verde (its leader, Juan López de Uralde), Equo, Chunta Aragonesista, Batzarre, Proyecto Drago, Movement for Dignity and Citizenship or Initiative of the Andalusian People.

