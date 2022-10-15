IU-Verdes de Murcia and Podemos Murcia announced their intention to join forces and build a common project for the upcoming municipal elections in 2023. This was announced by the spokespersons for both parties, John David Babyack and Luigi Carinci. “Both formations have been working together for three years, socially and politically. Therefore, we want to take, together, a step forward to offer a response to the concerns and needs of our neighbors and neighbors, “they assured.

The militants of Podemos and Izquierda Unida share concerns and meetings with civil society and unions, as well as ideals, they explained. That is why they now see the need to “join forces and build our presence in the institutions. The national and regional governments where Podemos and IU already govern together are examples of how it is possible to govern to protect the social majority of our country and materialize advances and rights. No one would understand that we would attend the next elections separately or with other small forces, with whom we have not worked in all these years due to their absence, “they explained.

In addition, they reported that they have agreed to open the project to activists, social movements and independent citizens to generate a political and social fabric that serves as a basis for future projects of confluence and unity that join more efforts.

According to both formations, “the Popular Party wants to toughen the Electoral Law to return to bipartisanship and they maneuver in the Assembly to silence the voice of the opposition exercised by spokeswoman María Marín, and remove any space and resource from the Podemos group.” “The corrupt right of the PP and the extreme right of Vox dream of making the left disappear in the Region of Murcia, something that we could be facilitating by presenting separate candidacies,” they reasoned.

For all these reasons, from IU-Verdes and Podemos they announced their decision to bet on an electoral coalition between the two political forces of the left «which have common realities and municipal and autonomous implementation, to present a joint project to the Regional Assembly and the City Councils , which represents the left of our Region».