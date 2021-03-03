The Infantas Cristina and Elena, in an image from last October. José Oliva / Europa Press

Podemos and ERC have criticized this Tuesday the alleged vaccination against covid of the infantas Elena and Cristina during a visit they made to their father, Juan Carlos I, last February in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), where the former resides monarch since he left Spain last August, as published by the digital newspaper The confidential. “Their privileges are above the people they claim to represent,” Podemos tweeted from his official account. For his part, the ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, has been ironic about the news: “Let’s see how you label it that they fire you and see how you tweet it that they denounce you and see how you rap it that they imprison you.” The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, has considered the news “very surprising” tonight, when she was questioned about it during an interview on the SER network. The head of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, said on TVE: “This country wants us to be equal and this is very unpleasant and very ugly.”

According to the aforementioned information, which EL PAÍS has not been able to confirm, the Infants received the vaccine (it does not specify which brand) during a visit that both made to their father in the first week of February. Juan Carlos I himself and the former director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) Félix Sanz Roldán have also allegedly been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi. The first two would have thus skipped the vaccination order imposed by the Spanish authorities, but not his father, who, at 83 years old, would already have to do so according to the vaccination protocols organized in Spain.

The infantas Elena and Cristina take advantage of their visit to the fled king to get vaccinated. Their privilege over the people they claim to represent. Those who continue to maintain that the image of Spanish democracy is strengthened by our monarchy, have to make them look at it. – WE CAN (@ WE CAN) March 2, 2021

The Casa del Rey, for its part, has refused to comment on this information, claiming that the sisters of Felipe VI are not part of the institution, and have added that both Don Felipe and Doña Letizia and their daughters, the princess Leonor and the infanta Sofía, will be vaccinated when it corresponds to them within the vaccination process established in Spain by the health authorities. Infanta Cristina, however, has fixed her residence in Switzerland.

The reactions have followed one another, especially from United We Can and from pro-independence parties. “Infantas Elena and Cristina take advantage of their visit to the fled king to get vaccinated. Their privilege over the people they claim to represent ”, Podemos has written in a tweet on his official account, in which he adds:“ Those who continue to maintain that the image of Spanish democracy is strengthened by our monarchy, they have to make look ”.

The Bourbons already go to more than two scandals a week. Maybe his strategy is to run a lot and leave us behind with his tongue hanging out. Because, if not, this high rate is difficult to understand. – Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) March 2, 2021

Jessica Albiach, candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat for En Comù Podem, has written in the same social network: “We could not expect less from the Bourbons … Immune to shame”. Meanwhile, Pablo Echenique, spokesman for the United We Can parliamentary group, has written: “The Bourbons are already going to more than two scandals a week. Maybe his strategy is to run a lot and leave us behind with his tongue hanging out. Because, if not, this high rate is difficult to understand ”.

And to see how you label it that they fire you and see how you tweet it that they denounce you and see how you rap that they imprison you.https://t.co/Yc5JCUOBhM – Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) March 2, 2021

The leader of Más País and deputy in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, has assured on his Twitter account that his party will register a question to the Government and demand explanations. He did so after writing: “To the United Arab Emirates to visit your escaped father and get vaccinated before the bill. Like any other Spanish, let’s go. It is a lack of respect for our country. Other”.

We will register question to the Government and we will demand explanations. The commission we proposed on those who skipped the line on vaccination should serve this purpose. – Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) March 2, 2021

The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, has said twice tonight in the SER that the supposed vaccination of infants is “very surprising” news. However, he has declined to make further statements until he knows the details and the veracity of the information. “All of society we have to be united in protecting the most vulnerable, all of us looking forward to our turn. I don’t want to qualify it, because I don’t know if it’s true, but it is a surprising situation ”, he said.