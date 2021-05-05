Podemos and Ciudadanos attacked the regional government yesterday after the lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor’s Office in order to force it to act against ten agricultural companies that pollute the Mar Menor. They accuse him of favoring his friends and wanting to destroy the ecosystem. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, defended himself by ensuring that the Executive has given all the explanations to the Public Ministry.

The spokeswoman for the purple formation, María Marín, affirmed that López Miras and the Minister of the Environment, Antonio Luengo, “are the worst enemies of the Mar Menor”, recalling that “if the multinational agribusiness companies have been able to pollute piecemeal it is because the PP decided first to look the other way and now to prevent the work of Justice. The mayor of Podemos in San Javier, Matías Cantabella, called on Díaz Manzanera to go further “and not remain exclusively in a contentious-administrative lawsuit.”

For her part, the regional coordinator of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, affirmed that the environmental management of the regional government “is a disaster”, and accuses the PP of “putting the interest of his friends before the protection and care of our environmental jewel” .

The purple mayor in San Javier asks Díaz Manzanera to go beyond a mere lawsuit of a contentious nature



The regional president, Fernando López Miras, did not want to make political assessments of the lawsuit because the report that was sent to the Public Ministry was prepared by an official and is of a “technical” nature. “I think we have given the appropriate explanations from the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment,” said Miras.