



The Sakharov Prize award ceremony is usually the occasion for a position of consensus between the different political groups, although in this case it has not been exempt from certain expressions of discontent on the part of extreme left deputies.

In this case, on Tuesday it was the representatives of Podemos and the Basque independentists of Bildu who were identified as supporting the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro and chose to leave the chamber while he was inside. Edmundo González and they did not enter again until he had left the room.

The Spanish socialists, who at the time refused to support the proposal to recognize González as the authentic winner of the July 28 elections, remained in their seats and along with those of the other countries applauded certain passages of the two interventions. The only detail that could be perceived in this sense was the attitude of the spokesperson for the socialist group, Iratxe García, who listened to the speeches with a certain disinterest and concentrated on the screen of her phone, perhaps taking advantage of the fact that she did not need translation.