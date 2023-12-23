The leadership of Podemos has communicated this Saturday the proposal for the expulsion of its only deputy in the General Assembly of the Principality, Covadonga Tomé, as reported by the affected party and sources from the party leadership have confirmed to EL PAÍS. This is the resolution of the instructor of the disciplinary file that was opened against Tomé a few months ago before the Guarantees Commission. A “merely informative” proposal but from which there is no appeal. Sources close to Tomé explain that this expulsion proposal should now be evaluated and ratified where appropriate by the State Guarantees Commission.

The Podemos State Guarantees Commission had already agreed to the precautionary suspension of the party's Asturian deputy from militancy a couple of months ago, considering that her actions damaged the party's image.

In the expulsion resolution known this Saturday, reference is made to several interviews and public statements in the media and social networks “attacking people, organs and decisions of the party”, as well as “actions contrary” to the statutes of Podemos or the fact of “not having made remuneration donations to the party.”

A proposal is also made for the expulsion of the members of Deputy Tomé's collaborating team and who were her numbers two and three in the regional candidacy of Podemos, Xune Elipe and Laura Tuero. Likewise, the expulsion of Jorge Fernández and the suspension of membership for nine months for another twenty members of the organization are proposed. In the opinion of those affected, this measure will prevent them from “presenting themselves in the primaries that begin next Tuesday.”

Tomé has asked the general secretary of the party, Ione Belarra, and her number two, Irene Montero, “to rectify” and has indicated that “there is still time for primaries without vetoes and to change the direction of the party.”

Discrepancies

The members of the party in Asturias understand that behind this proposal and the sanctions there are “disagreements with the state leadership and with the candidacy that it wanted to impose at the time in Asturies.” Another intention would be to prevent the formation of a list for the primaries in Podemos Asturies, which will be held starting next Tuesday and will conclude on February 2. Tomé's team had shown its willingness to run in those primaries. And this morning, Tomé demanded that Belarra and Montero “rectify before the expulsion becomes final.” Tomé has indicated his conviction that the expulsion proceedings could be suspended to allow participation in the European and regional primaries.

Tomé herself recalled that they have been demanding these primaries for almost a year “which, however, were not called despite the interim situation of the general coordinator in Asturies.” She insists that the interim coordinator, now leader of the management company, “was not elected in any democratic process.”

According to those responsible for Podemos in Asturias, the objective of the state leadership with these expulsion files “is to create a maximum fracture in order to remove itself from the upcoming primary processes”, both for the party leadership in the Principality and for the European elections, “to all those people who could stand up to them.” Thus they demand: “A transparent, democratic and respectful primary process with the free right of participation of all” and compare the “lack of internal democracy in Sumar” denounced by Podemos, with the one that the leadership led by Belarra now exercises. with these expulsions “to have all the territories under their absolute control.” And they warn: “The mere possibility of us presenting an alternative list to the Madrid “It has accelerated the resolutions just two days after the end of the period for submitting allegations, which probably no one has read since they are not even answered in the expulsion communication letter.”