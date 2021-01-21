Podemos in Molina de Segura, a coalition partner in the municipal government, demanded the resignation of the mayor, Esther Clavero, for “having been vaccinated before the protocol dictates,” according to sources from the purple formation in a statement. The purple formation ensured that “It is not permissible for the mayor to use her illness as an excuse”, when at this time “cancer patients are not being vaccinated yet.”

The training has indicated that «it is unethical for anyone to use their public office to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before it touches him »and he regretted that Clavero had used his health as an excuse, when« at the moment the SMS is not calling and it is not even known when the vaccination of the seriously and chronically ill will begin».

The spokesman for Podemos in Molina de Segura, José Coy, assured that his party “will not make distinctions when demanding exemplarity from public office” and reiterated that “Clavero must resign.” The councilor of Podemos and a member of the coalition government in the City Council, Mariano Vicente, understands that the situation demands “exemplary and transparent without exception”Therefore, Clavero “must assume his political responsibility.”

In the same sense, the spokesperson for Podemos in the Regional Assembly, María Marín, who is also an oncological patient, has denied the explanations of the mayor, to whom she has responded on twitter that the rest of those affected by cancer and other pathologies in the region “we are patiently waiting for our turn”. Marín has considered that the Molinense mayor has “skipped the turn to occupy a political position”, an attitude that he describes as “infamous”.

PP: “It is time for the mayor to assume her responsibility”



The spokesman and president of the Popular Party of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso, affirmed that “it is time for the mayor, Esther Clavero, to assume her political responsibility for getting vaccinated against Covid, bypassing the health protocol established by the Ministry of Health.” .

The Popular Party of Molina de Segura considers that the mayor «has lied to the public, in addition to being vaccinated against Covid-19 when it did not correspond and skipping the established protocol that regulates the administration of the vaccine, “according to sources from the PP in a statement.

In his opinion, “it is important that the citizens of Moline are informed and aware that the mayor is not part of the priority groups for vaccination against Covid-19.” “Clearly the vaccination protocol marked by the competent health authorities has been skipped,” according to the PP, which points out that Clavero “belongs to group number 4 that includes people with comorbidities.” Therefore, he cautions that “It is not his responsibility to get vaccinated”.

«In the phase that we are currently in, it corresponds to vaccinate residents and health and social health personnel in residences for the elderly and with disabilities; front-line health personnel; and people with disabilities who require intense support measures to develop their lives “, recalled PP.

“It is not responsible or ethical that Clavero constantly uses his recent illness as a shield to justify his malpractice, since there are many people with chemotherapy treatments and older people who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine,” they point out from the popular formation.

For all this, the popular asked Clavero to “assume his responsibility, as has already done the Minister of Health of the Region of Murcia, Manuel Villegas”, because “it is vital that ethics prevail in public institutions, and responsibilities are assumed.

Alfonso affirms that “Molina de Segura does not deserve to be national news for the performance of its mayor, and more so in these difficult times that we are living. «More than ever we have to vindicate ethics in politics, and therefore I demand that Esther Clavero stop thinking about her personal interests for once and think about the interest of the citizens, “said the spokesman and president of the Popular Party of Molina.

Cs also demands that he leave his position



The municipal formation of Citizens also demanded the resignation of the mayor, according to sources from the orange formation in a statement. The coordinator of Citizens in the Region, Ana Martínez Vidal, assured that “no politician, whatever color he is, can use your position to skip the vaccination line, to access the vaccine before an ordinary citizen without complying with the established protocol “, and added that if he belonged to Ciudadanos” in five minutes he would be dismissed if he did not leave before.

The coordinator of the liberal formation assured that “be a councilor, be a mayor, our pulse is not going to shake when demanding responsibilities and the necessary exemplarity that the population demands of us in these difficult times.”

The spokesman for Citizens in the municipality, Joaquín Martínez, has demanded the resignation of Clavero since, according to the protocol «it was not his job to get vaccinated, as they are part of group four, and at this moment the first-line health personnel from group two are being vaccinated ».