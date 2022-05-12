50% declare not to vote for the current president “not at all”. Lula is rejected by 37%, Ciro, 48% and Doria, 60%

The rejection of the vote in Jair Bolsonaro (PL) dropped 10 percentage points in 5 months, research shows PowerDate held from May 8 to 10, 2022. In this round, 50% of voters say they do not vote “no way” in the current president. In the survey from December 19 to 22, 2021, it was 60%.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), leader in general voting intentions, follows with the lowest rejection among the tested pre-candidates: 37%. In the mid-March round, the PT scored 44%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 48% in this rejection simulation. It has dropped 8 points since February 2022, when 56% said they did not vote for the pedestrian “no way”. Former Governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) leads in this context, with 60%.

The question of voting potential for each pre-candidate is asked individually and differs from the general voting intention – in which Lula has 42% of the intentions, against 35% for Bolsonaro.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

“THE ONLY ONE I WOULD VOTE FOR”

Despite the improvement in the rejection rate, those who say that Bolsonaro is the “the only one they would vote for” are 31%, down 1 percentage point from the round of 1 month before.

Lula’s convinced voters are 44%, the same rate recorded in the last survey. The percentages had marginal movements, all within the margin of error.

VOTING POTENTIAL

The summary table shows that Ciro Gomes is the pre-candidate with the most potential voters: 35% say they could vote for him. About João Doria, 24% have this perception.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08423/2022.

