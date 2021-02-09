Joe Biden, campaigning from the basement of his home in Wilmington, Delaware. (CBS PHOTO ARCHIVE / CBS)

With less than six months now from the presidential and parliamentary elections, Donald Trump wants at all costs to reconnect with the field, and this although the coronavirus continues to spread on American territory.

The President of the United States and Republican candidate has resumed his travels, first in Arizona then in Pennsylvania, and confides that he wants “to find meetings of several thousand people, as quickly as possible”.

Meanwhile, the very likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden (to be invested in August) is still confined to his home in Delaware. But the former vice-president of Barack Obama is stepping up his interventions, and recently reinforced his digital team to better face Trump on the ground of social networks.

The correspondents of the French-speaking public radio stations meet for this episode in Lafayette Square, just in front of the White House, which has meanwhile become a focus of Covid-19.

And even if the capital Washington DC is still confined (until June 8), they are also gradually regaining the ground. And tell you about their reports in this fifteenth episode of Washington from Here.