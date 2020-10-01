From comedy to the most niche niche topic

“Podcasts have become widely accepted, they have become a central information medium,” says Bitkom expert Sebastian Klöß. It is estimated that around 1.4 million different formats with around 75 million episodes are currently available for download worldwide. The spectrum ranges from comedy to news, true crime to self-optimization, sports or the most niche niche topic.

According to Bitkom, two things in particular contributed to the accelerated triumphant advance: “The production effort is limited, and a wide variety of content is now available on all common platforms,” says Klöß.

Spotify relies on a wide range of podcasts

The major music streaming services have long been involved in the market. The Swedish streaming pioneer Spotify recently invested around $ 700 million in its podcast offensive. A fifth of the entire audio offer of the Swedes will in future consist of podcasts.

Bertelsmann proves to be just as busy. The “Audio Now” podcast platform, which was founded by the Gütersloh Group last year, now has six million users a month. It is free to use and you want to earn money with advertising.

The typical podcast listener is the daydream of every marketing department

And there could be a lot in there. According to the Bundesverband Digitale Wirtschaft, podcast advertising revenues in Germany will amount to around 14 million euros in 2020. But that should only be the beginning. Because in the US, a few steps further in terms of podcasts, there are almost 500 million.

And: From Audi to McDonald’s to the Hornbach hardware store, more and more commercial companies are currently relying on the power of the spoken word. And immediately produce company podcasts. The reason is obvious: According to a study by the marketing platform OMR, the typical podcast listener is: young, educated – and open to advertising.