Podcasts | Podcasts turned 20 years old: This is how the industry grew into a billion-dollar business

The first podcast appeared on July 9, 2003.

Podcasts turn 20 on Sunday 9 July, tells the Podnews site that follows the podcast industry.

The first podcast has been considered to be a US journalist by Christopher Lydon host country Open Source – program which started to appear on July 9, 2003. Lydon’s podcast continues to appear twice a week in hour-long episodes.

“Podcast” word Cookie in February 2004, editor of The Guardian magazine Ben Hammersley. The term connecting iPod and the word “broadcast” became established, in contrast to the alternatives “audio blogging” and “sissimedia” thrown by Hammersley in the same article.

In twenty in a year, the popularity of podcasts as a form of entertainment has grown, and in recent years it has literally exploded. Podcasts have listeners globally well over 400 million.

Spotify is the most used podcast platform in Finland told HS in August of last year that listening to podcasts has increased by 87 percent since August 2021.

Made by Radiomedia in 2020 survey according to 21 percent of Finns aged 15–64 listen to podcasts weekly, and 39 percent monthly.

There is also money in podcasts: there is an international podcast industry evaluated next year to revenues of no less than four billion dollars.

First the big year was 2005.

In July 2005, Apple released an iTunes update supporting podcasts, which allowed a wider audience to download and listen to programs. Steve Jobs called in announcing the update in the bulletin podcasting as “the next generation of radio.”

That same summer, Sveriges Radio started publishing podcasts.

Yle’s early podcast experiments began in September 2005, but the results were modest and technically difficult to use. Yleisradio’s radio manager Marja Keskitalo pondered To HS in 2015, that Yle might have been too early in the movement with podcasts.

In November 2005 The Guardian published twelve episodes on its website The Ricky Gervais Show -comedy podcast, which quickly became the world’s most downloaded podcast and of many first exposure to the entertainment format.

In December, the Oxford Dictionary chose “podcast” as the 2005 word of the year. Around the same time, the word “podcast”. appeared for the first time in Helsingin Sanomat.

Podcasts didn’t just remain a mid-2000s entertainment trend.

Smartphones with podcast applications helped to familiarize themselves with the programs. The next wave of podcasts that eventually made them mainstream took place in the mid-2010s.

Highly recommended crime podcast From the serial (2014–) enthusiastic about HS Jussi Pullinen wrote in January 2015, that with the series, podcasts were finally gaining wider popularity.

The emergence of Finnish podcasts took place in the same place.

Olli Sulopuisto

“Finland really woke up to podcasts a bit behind the train if you compare it to the English-speaking world or even Sweden,” says Jaksomedia’s CEO, podcast producer Olli Sulopuisto.

So even though there were podcast experiments and curious listeners already before the mid-2010s, there was no podcast culture or community to speak of. Critical mass was missing.

In Sulopuisto’s opinion, the situation can be compared to blogs and tube chats, which also took off in Finland well before podcasts.

Sulopuoisto declared for HS in December 2015 for the 2016 “year of podcasts”. In the same story, however, readers still had to be guided on how to find podcasts.

From HS’s point of view, the breakthrough has been obviously slow anyway: Nyt.fi started back in December 2019 his story assuming the reader doesn’t even know what podcasts are.

One can only guess the reasons for the casual conquest of Finland by podcasts; Sulopuisto sheds light, for example, on the differences in talk radio cultures and the challenging production technology compared to making videos.

Long Sulopuisto, who has dabbled in the world of podcasts, recognizes the changes in podcast consumption.

If in the beginning podcast enthusiasts jumped between programs and genres, today it is more typical to listen to the same programs day after day and week after week.

Podcasts do not have the same incentive of constant discovery as YouTube or Tiktok. For many, listening to podcasts is related to everyday routines, such as work trips or household chores.

In addition podcasts have really spread, along with journalists and other opinion elites, to basic consumers, although it is still not a matter of mass media.

Mainstreaming leads to a leveling off of consumption. Of course, the same applies to all forms of entertainment, Sulopuisto reminds.

The average Finnish listener is especially interested in true crime and personality-oriented programs of influencers in various fields.

Being Finnish is also important; Finnish Podcastmedia by 61 percent of the podcasts that Finns listen to are in Finnish.

In a way, podcasts were brought to Finland by production, not demand. However, the people have been taught to listen – although we are still behind Sweden, Norway and Denmark in consuming podcasts.

The source used in the story is Elsa Kalervo’s master’s thesis in communication “PODpuhetta: Podcast series about podcasts in Finnish listening culture” (2019).